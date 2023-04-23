Latest on the maritime property violations file

Over 1,053 violations were recorded on maritime properties from Arida in Akkar to Ras Al-Naqoura in the south of Lebanon, according to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Public Works.



The minimum annual fee for violations per square meter is 40,000 Lebanese pounds, while according to the 2018 estimate table, the maximum fee is 9 million Lebanese pounds.



In its latest session, the Cabinet amended the annual fee schedule for violations at the request of Minister of Public Works Ali Hamieh to keep up with the rising dollar exchange rate on the black market. The goal, according to Hamieh, is to invest in state property and collect what is due to the treasury.



On the other hand, the Tourism Minister, Walid Nassar, considers that the mechanism for amending the decree has yet to be studied and demands that it be implemented starting in 2024.



However, Hamieh disagrees with Nassar's opinion, insisting that the survey was conducted and the plan was carefully studied.



Nassar went even further, calling on Hamieh to reverse the amendment of this decree or apply it to river properties as well.



Moreover, according to the Minister of Public Works, this decree is just the beginning and will be published in the Official Gazette after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, entering into force immediately.



But the question remains: what about those who paid the violation fees for 2023 at the beginning of the year before the decree was amended?