News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30 | 11:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers
The Banque du Liban (BDL) has released a new circular with the number 165, which allows depositors to pay by check from their account, make transfers from one bank to another, and use their debit cards.
This will be effective starting June 1, provided the account is in US dollars or Lebanese lira.
To facilitate these transactions, the BDL will establish a new clearing system, separate from the existing one reserved for deposits held in the bank before the crisis.
According to banking sources, the purpose of this circular is to regulate banking activities and revive the economy.
On the one hand, it encourages opening new accounts in both Lebanese lira and US dollars to inject liquidity into the banks. On the other hand, it helps reduce reliance on cash in the country.
However, some experts have criticized this initiative, arguing that it is illegal because it legitimizes the distinction between newly deposited funds and old funds without legal obligations.
They are also questioning the fate of old deposits.
Given the lack of trust in banks, what guarantees that the newly injected funds will not evaporate and that the same scenario will not be repeated?
In conclusion, this is a patchwork solution added to previous measures, as the state has failed to implement any radical plan for the recovery of the banking sector. The state has not passed banking restructuring or capital controls laws, leaving citizens' trapped funds at risk of disappearing.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
BDL
New
Circular
Allowing
Check
Payments
Transfers
Banks
Lebanon
Next
Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees
Import goods prices to increase due to customs tariff adjustments
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-27
Lebanon launches new initiative to improve waste management in Beirut
Lebanon News
2023-04-27
Lebanon launches new initiative to improve waste management in Beirut
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-26
Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-26
Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers
0
World
2023-04-25
UK's Sunak wants EU deal on passport checks after post-Brexit chaos - Bloomberg News
World
2023-04-25
UK's Sunak wants EU deal on passport checks after post-Brexit chaos - Bloomberg News
0
Variety
2023-04-21
Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy
Variety
2023-04-21
Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29
Import goods prices to increase due to customs tariff adjustments
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29
Import goods prices to increase due to customs tariff adjustments
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
0
World
2023-04-29
Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold peace settlement talks in Washington on Sunday
World
2023-04-29
Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold peace settlement talks in Washington on Sunday
0
Sports
2023-01-11
WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigns, Vince returns as executive chairman
Sports
2023-01-11
WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigns, Vince returns as executive chairman
0
Variety
2023-04-14
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Variety
2023-04-14
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:35
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:35
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
2
Lebanon News
06:50
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee
Lebanon News
06:50
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers
4
Middle East
04:59
Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports
Middle East
04:59
Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports
5
World
06:55
Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says
World
06:55
Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps
7
Middle East
08:52
Iran's hardline parliament votes to dismiss industry minister
Middle East
08:52
Iran's hardline parliament votes to dismiss industry minister
8
World
07:06
Pfizer, BioNTech propose EU pays half for each cancelled COVID dose, Financial Times reports
World
07:06
Pfizer, BioNTech propose EU pays half for each cancelled COVID dose, Financial Times reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store