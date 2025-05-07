Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday that the group's attacks on Israel would continue, even after mediator Oman announced a ceasefire between the Iran-backed rebels and the United States.



The rebels' political leader Mahdi al-Mashar promised a "painful" response to a spate of deadly Israeli strikes in retaliation for missile fire at Israel's main airport, saying in a statement that the attacks "will continue" and go "beyond what the Israeli enemy can withstand", without mentioning the U.S. ceasefire deal.



AFP