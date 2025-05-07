Yemen's Houthis say attacks on Israel will continue

Middle East News
07-05-2025 | 00:18
High views
Yemen's Houthis say attacks on Israel will continue

Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday that the group's attacks on Israel would continue, even after mediator Oman announced a ceasefire between the Iran-backed rebels and the United States.

The rebels' political leader Mahdi al-Mashar promised a "painful" response to a spate of deadly Israeli strikes in retaliation for missile fire at Israel's main airport, saying in a statement that the attacks "will continue" and go "beyond what the Israeli enemy can withstand", without mentioning the U.S. ceasefire deal.

AFP

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Attacks

Israel

Sanaa airport suspends flights after 'severe damage' from Israel strikes
Oman says it has mediated ceasefire deal between Yemen's Houthis, US
