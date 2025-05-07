News
Yemen's Houthis say attacks on Israel will continue
Middle East News
07-05-2025 | 00:18
Yemen's Houthis say attacks on Israel will continue
Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday that the group's attacks on Israel would continue, even after mediator Oman announced a ceasefire between the Iran-backed rebels and the United States.
The rebels' political leader Mahdi al-Mashar promised a "painful" response to a spate of deadly Israeli strikes in retaliation for missile fire at Israel's main airport, saying in a statement that the attacks "will continue" and go "beyond what the Israeli enemy can withstand", without mentioning the U.S. ceasefire deal.
AFP
Middle East News
Yemen
Houthis
Attacks
Israel
8
Middle East News
07:55
Israel issues urgent warning for immediate evacuation of Sanaa Airport area in Yemen
Middle East News
07:55
Israel issues urgent warning for immediate evacuation of Sanaa Airport area in Yemen
