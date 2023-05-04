High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government

Sheikh Yasser speaks out from outside the bars of Roumieh prison, where he was detained for three years, describing the dire situation of Lebanese and Syrian detainees in deteriorating prisons.



According to the Interior Ministry, there are around 9,000 detainees in Lebanese detention centers, including prisons, detention facilities, and police stations. About 30 percent are Syrians, while the Justice Ministry reports a rate of 28 percent.



Regardless of the exact percentage, the numbers are high.



A quick review of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) statistics for the beginning of April, for example, shows that in the first week, 160 Lebanese were arrested compared to 61 Syrians and 16 Palestinians, while in the third week, 122 Lebanese, 57 Syrians, and 9 Palestinians were arrested.



Among Lebanese and Syrians, theft is the most common crime attributed to detainees, followed by drug use, possession, and promotion.



However, these crimes have increased with the deterioration of the economic situation in Lebanon generally. Moreover, what aggravates these prison conditions is that 80% of the detainees are not convicted.



This institutional chaos has turned detention centers in Lebanon into a ticking time bomb, exceeding their capacity by about three times. The situation has prompted the Justice Minister to discuss with the Syrian government the possibility of transferring detainees and convicts to alleviate prison overcrowding.



Therefore, this plan will materialize as the ministerial security committee continues communicating with the Syrian authorities. Then, each detainee's file will be studied individually.