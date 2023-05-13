News
Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-13 | 11:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States
The decision regarding Syria's potential return to the Arab League has faced significant opposition from the United States.
Public statements expressed rejections of normalization and behind-the-scenes maneuvers within Congress have emerged. American lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties have introduced a bill that would prohibit the US government from recognizing any Syrian government under the leadership of President Bashar al-Assad or normalizing relations with it.
This legislation also seeks to enhance Washington's ability to expand the scope of the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, which has imposed severe sanctions on Syria since 2020.
The details of the proposed bill include:
- The demand for the US administration to adopt a clear stance on countries that have normalized their relations with the Syrian government in addition to proceeding with the imposition of harsh sanctions on any entity providing Syria with financial or logistical support.
- The US Secretary of State would be required to provide an annual report for five years, listing diplomatic meetings held between the Syrian government and Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Lebanon, and other countries.
According to a high-ranking executive in Congress involved in the bill's development, speaking to Reuters, this American move is seen as a warning to Turkey and Arab countries considering normalization with the Assad government.
However, it is essential to note that this American action is still in its early stages, and the bill's transformation into law requires several steps within the American legislative process.
Initially, a bill is proposed, then it undergoes discussions in relevant committees. Once there is a conviction of the bill's feasibility, it is presented for a vote among all House of Representatives and Senate members.
The passage of the bill requires the majority of votes (half + 1), and if the bill passes both houses, it proceeds to the President of the United States.
While the anti-normalization law remains a proposal, questions arise about its potential impact on the process of restoring relations between several countries and Syria, particularly considering the issue surfaced just days before the Arab Summit in which Syria will participate.
How will the countries engaged in normalization respond to the bi-partisan Assad Regime Anti-Normalization Act of 2023?
