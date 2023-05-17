After the Governor of the Central Bank, Riad Salameh failed to attend the investigation session in France, French judge Aude Buresi issued an arrest warrant against him.

- But did she respect the proper procedures?



Wrong



The warrant violates legal procedures because Salameh has not been officially notified.



Notification is one thing, and taking notes is another.



- Does the warrant automatically mean that Salameh is accused before the French judiciary?



Wrong



The French judiciary has not accused Salameh. This means that Salameh has no status in the lawsuit and cannot challenge the warrant.



- Does the issuance of the warrant by the French judiciary mean that it has become international?



Wrong



For the warrant to become international, it must be disseminated through Interpol using a Red Notice, which has not happened yet.



If it happens, the warrant applies only to member states of Interpol.



- If the warrant is not disseminated through Interpol and is only sent to the Lebanese judiciary for execution, what happens?



Lebanon will not arrest Salameh because Lebanon does not extradite its citizens.



- Does issuing an arrest warrant in France affect the Lebanese investigation into the Governor's case?



Wrong



The two investigations are separate.



At the end of July, the term of the Governor of the Central Bank ends.

- Does the French arrest warrant affect the continuation of his duties?



Not at all. Lebanese decisions are not related to external procedures.