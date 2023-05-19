News
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19 | 11:32
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
An arrest warrant for the Central Bank of Lebanon Governor, Riad Salameh, has been received by the Beirut office of Interpol, which France issued. This means that the notice has been circulated through the Red Notice system.
Salameh has not been officially informed of the notice yet. So, how does the notification and execution process work?
If the governor is to be treated like any other individual wanted under an international arrest warrant, the public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation should summon Salameh to inform him of the content of the notice. His passport would be confiscated, and he would be prohibited from traveling. Until then, Salameh retains the freedom to move through Beirut's airport.
What does it mean for a warrant to become an international arrest warrant?
The warrant is sent through the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to the local offices in the member countries of Interpol's 195 member states.
Once the warrant is circulated, the wanted individual is immediately arrested upon arrival at any land, sea, or air entry point in these countries.
As for countries not members of Interpol, they number six, with North Korea being the most prominent, and the rest mainly consisting of islands.
In the case of the governor today, is Lebanon obligated to extradite him to the French authorities due to an international arrest warrant?
Lebanon will await a request for Salameh's extradition from the French judiciary. If such a request is received, the Lebanese judiciary will request access to the file in order to proceed with his trial in Lebanon because the country does not extradite its citizens, as stipulated by Lebanese penal law.
The proliferation and growing demand for Syrian medications in Lebanon
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Previous
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-16
A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-16
A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
0
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
0
News Bulletin Reports
15:54
American Task Force for Lebanon renews commitment to serving country
News Bulletin Reports
15:54
American Task Force for Lebanon renews commitment to serving country
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Uniting Arab nations: Insights from the Arab League Summit
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Uniting Arab nations: Insights from the Arab League Summit
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
The proliferation and growing demand for Syrian medications in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
The proliferation and growing demand for Syrian medications in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-20
A patient at the Saint Georges hospital (al-Roum) urgently needs O- blood units, to donate please call: 70/486655
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-20
A patient at the Saint Georges hospital (al-Roum) urgently needs O- blood units, to donate please call: 70/486655
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry denounces attack on Jordanian Embassy in Sudan
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry denounces attack on Jordanian Embassy in Sudan
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
1
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
2
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
3
Press Highlights
01:50
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
Press Highlights
01:50
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
5
Press Highlights
00:04
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
Press Highlights
00:04
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
6
Lebanon News
06:50
Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform
Lebanon News
06:50
Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform
7
Lebanon News
04:41
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:41
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
