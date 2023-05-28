Turkish elections unveiled: A battle for majority

In the first round of the Turkish elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan failed to secure more than 50% of the votes required for victory.

The same applied to his main competitor and opposition candidate from the Republican People's Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

This necessitated a second round of elections, so let's see what has changed since then.

President Erdogan ranked first in the initial round and received 49.50% of the votes, a number higher than the opposition's expectations but less than the absolute majority required in the first round.

Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of the Republican Party allied with several other opposition parties, including Kurdish parties, received 44.89% of the votes, a number lower than the opposition's expectations, which had claimed to lead its candidate to the presidency.

The surprise came with the candidate of the "Grandfathers' Alliance," Sinan Ogan, who obtained 5.17% of the votes, which could tilt the balance in favor of one candidate over another.

Days after the first round of elections, Ogan announced his support for Erdogan, which could determine the outcome of the second round battle.

However, several factors could overturn the results at the last moment, including:

Kilicdaroglu's escalation of his anti-Syrian presence rhetoric in Turkey in a final attempt to attract Turkish nationalists who had previously voted for Ogan.

Notably, within the "Grandfathers' Alliance" parties, there was a revolt against Sinan Ogan's decision, resulting in their withdrawal from the alliance and supporting Kilicdaroglu.

Umit Ozdag, the leader of the Victory Party, announced his support for Kilicdaroglu, attributing it to his promises to repatriate millions of migrants.

Earlier, the leader of the Justice Party had also supported the opposition candidate.

Will there be a surprise from the Turkish nationalist vote today, or has Erdogan already sealed the victory?

We will know in a few hours.