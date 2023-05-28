Turkish elections unveiled: A battle for majority

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-28 | 09:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkish elections unveiled: A battle for majority
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Turkish elections unveiled: A battle for majority

In the first round of the Turkish elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan failed to secure more than 50% of the votes required for victory. 
The same applied to his main competitor and opposition candidate from the Republican People's Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. 
This necessitated a second round of elections, so let's see what has changed since then.
President Erdogan ranked first in the initial round and received 49.50% of the votes, a number higher than the opposition's expectations but less than the absolute majority required in the first round. 
Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of the Republican Party allied with several other opposition parties, including Kurdish parties, received 44.89% of the votes, a number lower than the opposition's expectations, which had claimed to lead its candidate to the presidency.
The surprise came with the candidate of the "Grandfathers' Alliance," Sinan Ogan, who obtained 5.17% of the votes, which could tilt the balance in favor of one candidate over another.
Days after the first round of elections, Ogan announced his support for Erdogan, which could determine the outcome of the second round battle. 
However, several factors could overturn the results at the last moment, including:
Kilicdaroglu's escalation of his anti-Syrian presence rhetoric in Turkey in a final attempt to attract Turkish nationalists who had previously voted for Ogan.
Notably, within the "Grandfathers' Alliance" parties, there was a revolt against Sinan Ogan's decision, resulting in their withdrawal from the alliance and supporting Kilicdaroglu. 
Umit Ozdag, the leader of the Victory Party, announced his support for Kilicdaroglu, attributing it to his promises to repatriate millions of migrants. 
Earlier, the leader of the Justice Party had also supported the opposition candidate.
Will there be a surprise from the Turkish nationalist vote today, or has Erdogan already sealed the victory?
We will know in a few hours. 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

Elections

Turkey

Erdogan

LBCI Next
COMAC C919 completes its successful maiden commercial flight, marking a milestone in China's aviation industry
Closer look at seized counterfeit cancer drugs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-14

Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-01

Erdogan indicates Turkey elections to be held on May 14

LBCI
Middle East
07:59

Turkey votes in election runoff, Erdogan well placed to sustain rule

LBCI
Middle East
03:09

Turkey votes in runoff election, Erdogan positioned to extend rule

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran

LBCI
World
08:51

COMAC C919 completes its successful maiden commercial flight, marking a milestone in China's aviation industry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:44

Closer look at seized counterfeit cancer drugs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-27

Impending consensus on presidential candidate: Will Berri set date for session?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-26

Oman says a prisoner swap between Belgium and Iran is underway

LBCI
World
03:29

Tens of thousands in Serbia protest mass shootings, government policies

LBCI
World
2023-05-04

Excitement and apathy ahead of King Charles' coronation

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-26

Soaring airline customer complaints push global legislators to act

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More