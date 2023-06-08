Global Coalition against ISIS: Confronting the challenge of repatriation

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08 | 11:46
High views
Global Coalition against ISIS: Confronting the challenge of repatriation
1min
Global Coalition against ISIS: Confronting the challenge of repatriation

The camp "Roj" for Syrian refugees stands out as it houses individuals from more than sixty nationalities with ties to ISIS. Thousands of them are also held in the Al-Hawl camp and Iraqi prisons.

During the ministerial meeting of the global coalition against ISIS in Riyadh, the issue of repatriating jihadists to their home countries was prominent. The meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts from around the world.

However, Saudi Arabia and the United States emphasized the importance of Western countries in repatriating their citizens who fought alongside ISIS and their families detained in Syria and Iraq.

This global coalition, consisting of 86 countries, was formed in 2014 with the commitment to confront and dismantle ISIS networks on various fronts.

Will countries take action and reclaim their citizens after the calls made during the global coalition meeting against ISIS?

Notably, only a few countries, such as Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kosovo, have repatriated their citizens. Other countries, especially European ones, have only repatriated a limited number of women and children.

News Bulletin Reports

