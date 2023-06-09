News
Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09 | 10:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project
The "Road to Development" is not just a name but an Iraqi project worth $17 billion announced last May, which aims to connect the Grand Faw Port in southern Iraq to Turkey, reaching Europe, spanning 1,200 kilometers.
Through this project, which requires three to five years to execute, Iraq aspires to become a link between the East and the West and a vital route for transporting goods. The project involves the participation of ten countries: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Syria, Jordan, Turkey, and Iran.
So, why are we talking about this road today?
The news is about Lebanon joining the list of countries participating in the Road to Development, with Beirut and Tripoli's ports serving as maritime gateways to the road. A technical committee will head to Baghdad on Wednesday to participate in the Road to Development conference.
However, consultations between Lebanon and Iraq have begun, and serious discussions are underway regarding Iraqi investments in the railway system to connect the ports of Beirut and Tripoli. There are also talks about establishing a free Iraqi economic zone in Lebanon.
According to the Public Works Minister, Ali Hamieh, Lebanon will not impose transit fees on Iraqi trucks. This cooperation between the two countries is not the first and will not be the last, as Lebanon will provide services to Iraq in exchange for Iraqi fuel. This was witnessed by the Iraqi Transport Minister, Razzaq Al-Saadawi, during his visit to the Aviation Security Training Center (ASTC) on the airport premises.
"There are significant capabilities we can benefit from in training Iraqi pilots," the Iraqi minister said.
Thus, between Lebanon and Iraq, there are trade relations. Cooperation in various fields undoubtedly has a positive impact on a sustainable economy that contributes to regional integration.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Road
Map
Prosperity
Lebanon
Participation
Iraq
Development
Project
