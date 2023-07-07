Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app

2023-07-07
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
1min
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app

Are you ready to indulge in the finest Lebanese wine? Is there anything more delightful than Lebanon itself? Ever thought about trying wine tourism? Well, stay with us as we share the details. Cheers!

If you're a wine lover looking for a memorable day of exploration, we have the perfect solution for you: the Wine Tourism Lebanon app. This app will take you on an immersive journey, allowing you to discover the essence of Lebanon's wine industry while experiencing its picturesque surroundings.

Lebanon's wine industry has been deeply rooted from North to South for thousands of years. Initially nurtured within monasteries and on a small-scale basis, it has evolved into a thriving national industry.

Today, Lebanon annually exports 9 to 10 million bottles of wine to 44 countries around the globe, contributing a financial boost of $28 to $36 million to the Lebanese economy.

As summer approaches, the wineries in Lebanon eagerly await your arrival. Prepare your taste buds to savor the finest varieties of wine amidst breathtaking vineyards and stunning landscapes. The Wine Tourism Lebanon app serves as your guide, placing all the information you need at your fingertips with a simple tap.

