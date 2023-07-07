Qornet El Sawda tragedy: Updates on investigations and pending laboratory results

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-07 | 11:45
High views
Qornet El Sawda tragedy: Updates on investigations and pending laboratory results
2min
Qornet El Sawda tragedy: Updates on investigations and pending laboratory results

The Lebanese Army is set to publish its official account of the events surrounding the Qornet El Sawda incident that took the lives of Haitham and Malek Tawk.

The military intelligence, which has detained 23 individuals from Bcharre and Bqaa Safrin for questioning, is putting the finishing touches on the meticulously conducted investigation to ensure accuracy and timeliness without compromising the truth.

On the security front, as the judicial investigation led by Judge Samaranda Nassar in the North progresses in collaboration with the forensic evidence team, a clear picture of the events that unfolded in Qornet El Sawda on July 1 has emerged.

However, conclusive findings are pending the results from specialized laboratories.

Key findings of the investigation include the determination of Haitham Tawk's exact location of death and the approximate distance from which the bullet was fired, estimated to be between 160 and 170 meters.

Furthermore, the type of weapon used in Haitham Tawk's killing has been identified, with several bullets found at the location where the group of young men from Bcharre was present, in addition to bullet casings found at the firing point where Haitham was targeted.

According to sources, Haitham and his companions were initially subjected to gunshots that resulted in his immediate death, prompting a response from the Bcharre group, whose weapon type has been determined.

The forensic report indicated that the bullet that killed Haitham penetrated his left shoulder, passed through his right lung, and shattered some of his ribs, causing his death.

At the initial scene and its surroundings, seven stone barricades were discovered, along with documented trenches in the distant hills dating back several years.

The judicial investigations are still ongoing, awaiting the final results and the testimonies of additional individuals, including those detained by the Army. The next step involves cross-referencing the results with the conclusions reached by the Lebanese Army's investigation.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Qornet El Sawda

Tragedy

Updates

Investigations

Pending

Laboratory

Results

