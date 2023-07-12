News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-12 | 12:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
The Lebanese postal sector has been struggling, with the state receiving only $5 million in revenue over 21 years. These meager earnings highlight the urgent need for a different sector operating approach.
Based on two decisions issued by the Cabinet on February 15 and April 18, 2023, the Telecommunications Ministry launched a tender document for the operation of the postal sector. So far, three sessions have been held to resolve the offers.
A company submitted a proposal on the first attempt, but it was not accepted because it was submitted after the deadline had expired.
The second time, two companies, Merit Invest from Lebanon and Colis Privé from France, both subsidiaries of the CMA CGM group, submitted a joint offer. While the ministry approved their proposal, it was rejected by the General Purchasing Department.
Subsequently, the General Purchasing Department and the Telecommunications Ministry collaborated with a French expert to amend the tender document, expanding the competition scope. They relaunched the bidding process for the third time.
Among the notable amendments is allowing companies with expertise and operational capacity in parcel transportation to participate in the bidding process. Previously, it was limited to government-operated companies, meaning subsidiaries of foreign states.
For this third time, Merit Invest and Colis Privé submitted their proposal after three other companies withdrew from the process, including Ghana Post Company.
After evaluating the offer, a committee consisting of representatives from the Telecommunications Ministry, the General Purchasing Department, and the General Directorate of Post, and the committee accepted it.
According to LBCI’s sources, the General Purchasing Department will request the file in the next two days for further scrutiny, awaiting the final opinion of the competent authority to proceed accordingly.
According to the offer's details, the two companies plan to invest $13 million in the sector over seven years, out of the total commitment period of nine years. They will also seek technical assistance from the French postal company La Poste.
Additionally, the proposal includes a 12% revenue share for the Lebanese state.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Final
Evaluation
Committee
Merit Invest
Colis Privé
Proposal
Postal
Sector
Operation
Next
Lebanese efforts to curb drug smuggling and resume Arab exports gain momentum
Judge Aoun's trip to Brussels: Violation of ministerial Memo and questions about conference organizers
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:22
Mahmoud Abbas in Jenin on rare visit a week after Israeli military operation
Middle East News
06:22
Mahmoud Abbas in Jenin on rare visit a week after Israeli military operation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-11
Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-11
Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world
0
Sports News
2023-07-11
FIFA Women's World Cup: Australia and New Zealand to host the largest finals in history
Sports News
2023-07-11
FIFA Women's World Cup: Australia and New Zealand to host the largest finals in history
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-10
Gulf States in Russia: Strengthening cooperation with a global power
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-10
Gulf States in Russia: Strengthening cooperation with a global power
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi embarks on first African tour in 11 years
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi embarks on first African tour in 11 years
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Lebanese efforts to curb drug smuggling and resume Arab exports gain momentum
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Lebanese efforts to curb drug smuggling and resume Arab exports gain momentum
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-11
Judge Aoun's trip to Brussels: Violation of ministerial Memo and questions about conference organizers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-11
Judge Aoun's trip to Brussels: Violation of ministerial Memo and questions about conference organizers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-27
BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate to 38,000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-27
BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate to 38,000 LBP
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-02
World’s biggest currency crash prompts Lebanon to intervene anew
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-02
World’s biggest currency crash prompts Lebanon to intervene anew
0
Lebanon News
04:01
What Lebanon offered to Syrian refugees was not provided by any country in the world: Head of Maronite League states
Lebanon News
04:01
What Lebanon offered to Syrian refugees was not provided by any country in the world: Head of Maronite League states
0
World News
2023-07-06
Gold bars, weapons and wigs were found during a search of Prigozhin's house
World News
2023-07-06
Gold bars, weapons and wigs were found during a search of Prigozhin's house
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:00
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:00
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
11:03
Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb
Lebanon News
11:03
Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb
3
Variety and Tech
02:40
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders
Variety and Tech
02:40
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate
6
Lebanon News
10:06
The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era
Lebanon News
10:06
The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era
7
Press Highlights
01:07
Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?
Press Highlights
01:07
Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?
8
Press Highlights
02:07
Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions
Press Highlights
02:07
Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More