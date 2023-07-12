The Lebanese postal sector has been struggling, with the state receiving only $5 million in revenue over 21 years. These meager earnings highlight the urgent need for a different sector operating approach.



Based on two decisions issued by the Cabinet on February 15 and April 18, 2023, the Telecommunications Ministry launched a tender document for the operation of the postal sector. So far, three sessions have been held to resolve the offers.



A company submitted a proposal on the first attempt, but it was not accepted because it was submitted after the deadline had expired.



The second time, two companies, Merit Invest from Lebanon and Colis Privé from France, both subsidiaries of the CMA CGM group, submitted a joint offer. While the ministry approved their proposal, it was rejected by the General Purchasing Department.



Subsequently, the General Purchasing Department and the Telecommunications Ministry collaborated with a French expert to amend the tender document, expanding the competition scope. They relaunched the bidding process for the third time.



Among the notable amendments is allowing companies with expertise and operational capacity in parcel transportation to participate in the bidding process. Previously, it was limited to government-operated companies, meaning subsidiaries of foreign states.



For this third time, Merit Invest and Colis Privé submitted their proposal after three other companies withdrew from the process, including Ghana Post Company.



After evaluating the offer, a committee consisting of representatives from the Telecommunications Ministry, the General Purchasing Department, and the General Directorate of Post, and the committee accepted it.



According to LBCI’s sources, the General Purchasing Department will request the file in the next two days for further scrutiny, awaiting the final opinion of the competent authority to proceed accordingly.



According to the offer's details, the two companies plan to invest $13 million in the sector over seven years, out of the total commitment period of nine years. They will also seek technical assistance from the French postal company La Poste.



Additionally, the proposal includes a 12% revenue share for the Lebanese state.