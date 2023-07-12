Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-12 | 12:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Priv&eacute; proposal for postal sector operation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation

The Lebanese postal sector has been struggling, with the state receiving only $5 million in revenue over 21 years. These meager earnings highlight the urgent need for a different sector operating approach.

Based on two decisions issued by the Cabinet on February 15 and April 18, 2023, the Telecommunications Ministry launched a tender document for the operation of the postal sector. So far, three sessions have been held to resolve the offers.

A company submitted a proposal on the first attempt, but it was not accepted because it was submitted after the deadline had expired.

The second time, two companies, Merit Invest from Lebanon and Colis Privé from France, both subsidiaries of the CMA CGM group, submitted a joint offer. While the ministry approved their proposal, it was rejected by the General Purchasing Department.

Subsequently, the General Purchasing Department and the Telecommunications Ministry collaborated with a French expert to amend the tender document, expanding the competition scope. They relaunched the bidding process for the third time.

Among the notable amendments is allowing companies with expertise and operational capacity in parcel transportation to participate in the bidding process. Previously, it was limited to government-operated companies, meaning subsidiaries of foreign states.

For this third time, Merit Invest and Colis Privé submitted their proposal after three other companies withdrew from the process, including Ghana Post Company.

After evaluating the offer, a committee consisting of representatives from the Telecommunications Ministry, the General Purchasing Department, and the General Directorate of Post, and the committee accepted it.

According to LBCI’s sources, the General Purchasing Department will request the file in the next two days for further scrutiny, awaiting the final opinion of the competent authority to proceed accordingly.

According to the offer's details, the two companies plan to invest $13 million in the sector over seven years, out of the total commitment period of nine years. They will also seek technical assistance from the French postal company La Poste.

Additionally, the proposal includes a 12% revenue share for the Lebanese state.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Final

Evaluation

Committee

Merit Invest

Colis Privé

Proposal

Postal

Sector

Operation

LBCI Next
Lebanese efforts to curb drug smuggling and resume Arab exports gain momentum
Judge Aoun's trip to Brussels: Violation of ministerial Memo and questions about conference organizers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:22

Mahmoud Abbas in Jenin on rare visit a week after Israeli military operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-11

Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-11

FIFA Women's World Cup: Australia and New Zealand to host the largest finals in history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-10

Gulf States in Russia: Strengthening cooperation with a global power

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:29

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi embarks on first African tour in 11 years

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Lebanese efforts to curb drug smuggling and resume Arab exports gain momentum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-11

Judge Aoun's trip to Brussels: Violation of ministerial Memo and questions about conference organizers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-27

BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate to 38,000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-02

World’s biggest currency crash prompts Lebanon to intervene anew

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

What Lebanon offered to Syrian refugees was not provided by any country in the world: Head of Maronite League states

LBCI
World News
2023-07-06

Gold bars, weapons and wigs were found during a search of Prigozhin's house

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:40

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:07

Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More