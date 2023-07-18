Kassem Istanbouli: Pioneering Lebanese National Theatre's vision for artistic freedom

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-18 | 10:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kassem Istanbouli: Pioneering Lebanese National Theatre&#39;s vision for artistic freedom
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Kassem Istanbouli: Pioneering Lebanese National Theatre's vision for artistic freedom

In the heart of the city of Tyre, two memories intertwine. The first is the memory of the Rivoli Cinema, which opened in 1952 and closed its doors in 1989. The second is the memory of young people from various regions who volunteered with the Tiro Association for Arts to restore the cinema and transform it into the Lebanese National Theatre, a stage for all. 

Since 2020, the theater has hosted a variety of activities and workshops in all artistic disciplines, from dance to acting. 

Kassem Istanbouli, an actor, director, and founder of the Lebanese National Theatre, believes that "a city without a theater has no life."
  
He envisions a project for everyone to have a theater and a cultural center, a library, a space for film screenings, and a place for freedom. According to Istanbouli, theater can play a role in mobilizing society and challenging the status quo. 

Recognizing the importance of old theaters as guardians of Lebanese and Arab memory, Istanbouli aimed to convert these cinemas into centers for the national theater in various regions. His project succeeded in Tyre and Tripoli but faced obstacles in Nabatieh. 

Istanbouli sees it as "a meeting between closed cinemas, the National Theater in Tyre, and the National Theater in Tripoli. It breaks the barrier of fear between regions, and we see that art can bring us together through love."  

He believes Lebanon can play a crucial role in the Arab theater, starting with storytellers, and that the country's rich Arab heritage allows it to be the starting point for the theatrical arts. 

Creating collaboration networks among artists in Arab countries led Istanbouli to receive this year's UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture.
 
His initiative catalyzes to expand of the scope of activities that produce positive societal change in the fields of creativity and freedom, not only in Lebanon but throughout the Arab world.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

Art

Theater

Culture

Tyre

Rivoli Cinema

Tiro Association For Arts

Cinema

Lebanese National Theatre

LBCI Next
World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning
Diplomatic transfers spark political fronts amid crisis at Foreign Affairs Ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-13

Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-12

Salam signs a Memorandum of Understanding for Lebanon's participation in Expo Qatar 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-11

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon meets with his Qatari counterpart

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-09

Dialogue and partnership, not accusations and division, key to Lebanon's progress, says Jaafari Mufti

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:30

Countdown begins for the end of Lebanon's BDL governor's term

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17

Diplomatic transfers spark political fronts amid crisis at Foreign Affairs Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17

Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes action on Ambassador Rami Adwan's case

LBCI
World News
2023-07-17

Forest fires near Athens and orders to evacuate resorts

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-14

Xi hails establishment of 'China-Palestine strategic' ties

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-14

External interventions: Hochstein participates in launching drilling operation in the South, Le Drian's visit awaited

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:24

Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:46

Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:39

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More