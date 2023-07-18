World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-18 | 12:58
High views
LBCI
LBCI
World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning
2min
World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning

In a new warning to the world, mainly Europe, which is grappling with successive heat waves, the United Nations has urged nations to prepare for more intense heatwaves. Southern European countries such as Italy, Spain, and Greece are experiencing unprecedented temperatures, raising concerns across the continent.

Greece, in particular, recorded temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday, marking the worst heatwave in 35 years. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted the dangers by recalling the tragic loss of nearly a thousand lives due to a lack of air conditioning and air pollution during a similar heatwave.

The wildfires ravaging Greece have further exacerbated the situation, engulfing dozens of villages, towns, and forests. Strong winds near Athens have made it difficult to control the fires, leading to widespread destruction.

Moreover, these massive fires have destroyed homes and forced thousands to flee. Authorities have also evacuated hundreds of children from a summer camp near Athens, while orders to evacuate tourist resorts have been issued as the fires threaten to reach them. Unfortunately, the hope of containing the fires is rapidly diminishing due to water shortages.

In Italy, temperatures reached a scorching 46 degrees Celsius in the province of Taranto, southern Italy, surpassing the previous European record set in 2021 on the island of Sicily by more than 2.8 degrees Celsius. Authorities have designated 16 regions, including Sicily and Sardinia, as red zones, indicating the severity of the situation.

Spain is also battling wildfires, with temperatures in Madrid soaring to 40 degrees Celsius. Residents have been advised to take precautionary measures to avoid the heavy smoke. Other regions, where temperatures have risen 15 degrees above the annual averages, are also at risk.

The world must now prepare for more frequent and more severe heatwaves. The United Nations calls for urgent action to mitigate the impact of climate change as extreme weather events continue to wreak havoc on our planet.

Nations must prioritize measures to adapt to these challenging environments and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to prevent further escalation of such catastrophic events.

As the effects of climate change intensify, countries must unite and take swift action to protect our environment, our citizens' well-being, and our planet's future.

