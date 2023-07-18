News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-18 | 12:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning
In a new warning to the world, mainly Europe, which is grappling with successive heat waves, the United Nations has urged nations to prepare for more intense heatwaves. Southern European countries such as Italy, Spain, and Greece are experiencing unprecedented temperatures, raising concerns across the continent.
Greece, in particular, recorded temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday, marking the worst heatwave in 35 years. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted the dangers by recalling the tragic loss of nearly a thousand lives due to a lack of air conditioning and air pollution during a similar heatwave.
The wildfires ravaging Greece have further exacerbated the situation, engulfing dozens of villages, towns, and forests. Strong winds near Athens have made it difficult to control the fires, leading to widespread destruction.
Moreover, these massive fires have destroyed homes and forced thousands to flee. Authorities have also evacuated hundreds of children from a summer camp near Athens, while orders to evacuate tourist resorts have been issued as the fires threaten to reach them. Unfortunately, the hope of containing the fires is rapidly diminishing due to water shortages.
In Italy, temperatures reached a scorching 46 degrees Celsius in the province of Taranto, southern Italy, surpassing the previous European record set in 2021 on the island of Sicily by more than 2.8 degrees Celsius. Authorities have designated 16 regions, including Sicily and Sardinia, as red zones, indicating the severity of the situation.
Spain is also battling wildfires, with temperatures in Madrid soaring to 40 degrees Celsius. Residents have been advised to take precautionary measures to avoid the heavy smoke. Other regions, where temperatures have risen 15 degrees above the annual averages, are also at risk.
The world must now prepare for more frequent and more severe heatwaves. The United Nations calls for urgent action to mitigate the impact of climate change as extreme weather events continue to wreak havoc on our planet.
Nations must prioritize measures to adapt to these challenging environments and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to prevent further escalation of such catastrophic events.
As the effects of climate change intensify, countries must unite and take swift action to protect our environment, our citizens' well-being, and our planet's future.
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
World News
World
UN
Heat
Europe
Fire
Next
Kassem Istanbouli: Pioneering Lebanese National Theatre's vision for artistic freedom
Diplomatic transfers spark political fronts amid crisis at Foreign Affairs Ministry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-06
European Copernicus Observatory: June recorded the hottest month ever worldwide
World News
2023-07-06
European Copernicus Observatory: June recorded the hottest month ever worldwide
0
Variety and Tech
11:16
Bluesky is under fire for allowing usernames with racial slurs
Variety and Tech
11:16
Bluesky is under fire for allowing usernames with racial slurs
0
World News
2023-07-18
World Bank warns of growing disparities between rich and poor countries
World News
2023-07-18
World Bank warns of growing disparities between rich and poor countries
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Gnosis launches Visa card that lets you spend self-custody crypto in Europe, soon US and Hong Kong
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Gnosis launches Visa card that lets you spend self-custody crypto in Europe, soon US and Hong Kong
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Countdown begins for the end of Lebanon's BDL governor's term
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Countdown begins for the end of Lebanon's BDL governor's term
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Kassem Istanbouli: Pioneering Lebanese National Theatre's vision for artistic freedom
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Kassem Istanbouli: Pioneering Lebanese National Theatre's vision for artistic freedom
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Diplomatic transfers spark political fronts amid crisis at Foreign Affairs Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Diplomatic transfers spark political fronts amid crisis at Foreign Affairs Ministry
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-14
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
Press Highlights
2023-06-14
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
0
Lebanon News
03:32
Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement
Lebanon News
03:32
Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:42
Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion
Lebanon News
23:42
Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion
2
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanon's banking crisis intensifies as Association of Banks voices alarm over persistent attacks
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanon's banking crisis intensifies as Association of Banks voices alarm over persistent attacks
3
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
4
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
5
Press Highlights
03:10
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Press Highlights
03:10
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
6
Lebanon News
15:48
Unified Lebanese Position on the Return of Syrian Refugees to Their Country
Lebanon News
15:48
Unified Lebanese Position on the Return of Syrian Refugees to Their Country
7
Lebanon News
06:52
Syrian refugee issue: Lebanon's recommendations to be revealed on Thursday
Lebanon News
06:52
Syrian refugee issue: Lebanon's recommendations to be revealed on Thursday
8
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More