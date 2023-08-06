Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06 | 11:54
Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony
Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony

As always, the location facing the historic Byblos Citadel and surrounded by the waters of the Mediterranean came to life with the enchanting Byblos International Festival 2023, showcasing an even greater splendor that has earned its place among the world's renowned festivals.

In a scene of artistic elegance, the enchanting voice of Hiba Tawaji blended harmoniously with the timeless melodies of Oussama Rahbani, captivating the audience during the festival's grand opening.

Hiba Tawaji's performance painted a vivid ambiance on the stage with her mesmerizing voice and captivating presence. More than two thousand people attended the opening ceremony, setting the stage for equally remarkable numbers in the upcoming concerts.

This festival is a harmonious meeting of East and West.

After a three-year hiatus, Byblos reclaims its spotlight with the enchanting performance of Hiba Tawaji at the opening and the grand finale featuring the American rapper Tyga, who will meet his audience on August 19 for one unforgettable night.

In between, there will be a series of exceptional concerts, so mark your calendars and be part of the fun.

