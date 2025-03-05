Netanyahu tells new military chief Israel 'determined' to achieve victory

05-03-2025 | 05:04
Netanyahu tells new military chief Israel &#39;determined&#39; to achieve victory
Netanyahu tells new military chief Israel 'determined' to achieve victory

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told new military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir Wednesday that Israel is "determined" to achieve victory in the multi-front war that began with Hamas' October 2023 attack.

"A very heavy responsibility rests on your shoulders; the results of the war will have significance for generations. We are determined to achieve victory," Netanyahu told Zamir during his inauguration at the military headquarters in the commercial hub of Tel Aviv.

AFP

