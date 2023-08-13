Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13 | 11:38
High views
Lebanon&#39;s stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
2min
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution

A draft resolution to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has raised concerns, as it contains harsh reforms directed towards Lebanon, according to LBCI's sources. 

The final form of the resolution is expected to be ratified on August 31.

Among the points that Lebanon objects to is the section related to the freedom of movement for international forces in the south. 

Although the current resolution and the amendment of 2022 granted UNIFIL the freedom to move without prior authorization from the Lebanese Army or its escort, this has not been effectively implemented on the ground due to a decision by UNIFIL rather than the Lebanese state.

Today, those drafting the resolution, notably France alongside Israel, are revisiting this point, although Lebanon remains steadfast in its stance. 

Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib is working towards a formula that maintains coordination between the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL while gaining acceptance from the UN Security Council.

Another alarming aspect of the draft resolution pertains to the designation of armed entities in Lebanon outside the framework of legitimacy, as reported by LBCI. 

In the clause referring to armed groups, the terminology has been altered from "armed factions" – a reference to all armed entities in Lebanon, including Hezbollah, Palestinian factions, and other groups – to "armed groups," with a clear indication towards Hezbollah.

Lebanon disputes this alteration, as various other armed groups exist within Lebanon outside the framework of legitimacy beyond Hezbollah.

Lebanon also aims to amend other resolution items, including naming the northern part of the Ghajar village and the term "improvements" used to describe Israeli actions in the area.

Regarding the northern portion of Ghajar, Lebanon insists on naming it "Mari village outskirts," reaffirming its Lebanese identity and distinguishing it from Syria.

Furthermore, Lebanon contests the term "improvements" about Israel's actions, asserting that they are military fortifications rather than enhancements. They built a separation wall, barbed wire, security towers, and surveillance cameras.

The Lebanese delegation will present these concerns to the Security Council member states in New York in the days leading up to the resolution's issuance. The objective is to persuade these nations to align with Lebanon's stance.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
