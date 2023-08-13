News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Lost Time
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13 | 11:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
A draft resolution to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has raised concerns, as it contains harsh reforms directed towards Lebanon, according to LBCI's sources.
The final form of the resolution is expected to be ratified on August 31.
Among the points that Lebanon objects to is the section related to the freedom of movement for international forces in the south.
Although the current resolution and the amendment of 2022 granted UNIFIL the freedom to move without prior authorization from the Lebanese Army or its escort, this has not been effectively implemented on the ground due to a decision by UNIFIL rather than the Lebanese state.
Today, those drafting the resolution, notably France alongside Israel, are revisiting this point, although Lebanon remains steadfast in its stance.
Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib is working towards a formula that maintains coordination between the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL while gaining acceptance from the UN Security Council.
Another alarming aspect of the draft resolution pertains to the designation of armed entities in Lebanon outside the framework of legitimacy, as reported by LBCI.
In the clause referring to armed groups, the terminology has been altered from "armed factions" – a reference to all armed entities in Lebanon, including Hezbollah, Palestinian factions, and other groups – to "armed groups," with a clear indication towards Hezbollah.
Lebanon disputes this alteration, as various other armed groups exist within Lebanon outside the framework of legitimacy beyond Hezbollah.
Lebanon also aims to amend other resolution items, including naming the northern part of the Ghajar village and the term "improvements" used to describe Israeli actions in the area.
Regarding the northern portion of Ghajar, Lebanon insists on naming it "Mari village outskirts," reaffirming its Lebanese identity and distinguishing it from Syria.
Furthermore, Lebanon contests the term "improvements" about Israel's actions, asserting that they are military fortifications rather than enhancements. They built a separation wall, barbed wire, security towers, and surveillance cameras.
The Lebanese delegation will present these concerns to the Security Council member states in New York in the days leading up to the resolution's issuance. The objective is to persuade these nations to align with Lebanon's stance.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Stance
Concerns
UNIFIL
Mandate
Extension
Draft
Resolution
Next
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-12
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-12
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-10
Lebanon navigates renewal of UNIFIL mandate amid heightened tensions
Press Highlights
2023-08-10
Lebanon navigates renewal of UNIFIL mandate amid heightened tensions
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-25
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-07-25
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Brazil affirms support for Lebanon's sovereignty in UNIFIL extension
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Brazil affirms support for Lebanon's sovereignty in UNIFIL extension
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Path to peace: Egypt hosts trilateral summit amidst regional challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Path to peace: Egypt hosts trilateral summit amidst regional challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-12
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-12
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
0
Middle East News
2023-06-16
Saudi Crown Prince Advances Expo 2030 Bid in High-Stakes France Visit
Middle East News
2023-06-16
Saudi Crown Prince Advances Expo 2030 Bid in High-Stakes France Visit
0
Lebanon News
07:33
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
Lebanon News
07:33
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
0
World News
12:19
Rains and floods kill 55 people in Bangladesh since early August
World News
12:19
Rains and floods kill 55 people in Bangladesh since early August
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
00:27
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
Lebanon Economy
00:27
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
3
Press Highlights
01:07
Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:07
Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?
7
Lebanon News
07:33
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
Lebanon News
07:33
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
8
Lebanon News
07:22
MP Mohammad Raad delivers insights on Kahaleh incident; blames 'shadowy' influences
Lebanon News
07:22
MP Mohammad Raad delivers insights on Kahaleh incident; blames 'shadowy' influences
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More