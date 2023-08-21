News
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-21 | 16:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
The fate of approximately 300,000 students in Lebanon's public schools hangs in the balance as a standoff over teachers' salaries continues.
According to the Ministry of Education, schools are logistically ready to open but will remain closed unless teachers' salary demands are met. Teachers are demanding monthly salaries of no less than $700 or its equivalent in Lebanese pounds at market rates.
Last week, the Minister of Education proposed a plan to allocate $150 million for covering incentives, health benefits, and educational supplies. However, the cabinet approved an advance of 5,000 billion Lebanese pounds, approximately 35% of the proposed $150 million, specifically for productivity bonuses separate from the salary.
Educational sources indicate that this amount is sufficient to pay productivity bonuses ranging between $200 and $300 per month for each permanent teacher for two months. This is a significant increase from the $125 they received last year. Contractual teachers will also see an unspecified hike in their hourly rates.
If these productivity bonuses are added to the existing seven salaries that each permanent teacher receives, plus a transportation allowance of around $80, the total monthly salary would approach $500.
Teachers' unions argue that actual return to schools will only occur when these numbers turn into reality. The phrase "enough talk" has been commonly used among educators who claim that previous salary increases were never implemented. They insist that if the ministry is unable to meet their demands soon, the start of the school year should be postponed.
The Ministry of Education has yet to comment on the situation, as the allocation of the approved funds is still under consideration. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has not received any formal request to secure the advance. When such a request is made, the Finance Ministry will ensure it comes from its treasury.
As the school year is set to begin in about a month, the approved advance seems like a "painkiller," leaving all stakeholders in the educational file in a testing phase. The critical question remains: Will the school year start on time and sustainably continue, especially when the secured funds will only cover two months?
With both sides holding firm, the uncertainty surrounding the opening of schools intensifies, putting the academic future of hundreds of thousands of Lebanese students at risk.
