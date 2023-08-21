Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-21 | 16:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute

The fate of approximately 300,000 students in Lebanon's public schools hangs in the balance as a standoff over teachers' salaries continues.
 
According to the Ministry of Education, schools are logistically ready to open but will remain closed unless teachers' salary demands are met. Teachers are demanding monthly salaries of no less than $700 or its equivalent in Lebanese pounds at market rates.

Last week, the Minister of Education proposed a plan to allocate $150 million for covering incentives, health benefits, and educational supplies. However, the cabinet approved an advance of 5,000 billion Lebanese pounds, approximately 35% of the proposed $150 million, specifically for productivity bonuses separate from the salary.

Educational sources indicate that this amount is sufficient to pay productivity bonuses ranging between $200 and $300 per month for each permanent teacher for two months. This is a significant increase from the $125 they received last year. Contractual teachers will also see an unspecified hike in their hourly rates.
 
If these productivity bonuses are added to the existing seven salaries that each permanent teacher receives, plus a transportation allowance of around $80, the total monthly salary would approach $500.

Teachers' unions argue that actual return to schools will only occur when these numbers turn into reality. The phrase "enough talk" has been commonly used among educators who claim that previous salary increases were never implemented. They insist that if the ministry is unable to meet their demands soon, the start of the school year should be postponed.

The Ministry of Education has yet to comment on the situation, as the allocation of the approved funds is still under consideration. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has not received any formal request to secure the advance. When such a request is made, the Finance Ministry will ensure it comes from its treasury.

As the school year is set to begin in about a month, the approved advance seems like a "painkiller," leaving all stakeholders in the educational file in a testing phase. The critical question remains: Will the school year start on time and sustainably continue, especially when the secured funds will only cover two months?

With both sides holding firm, the uncertainty surrounding the opening of schools intensifies, putting the academic future of hundreds of thousands of Lebanese students at risk.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Uncertain

School

Lebanon

Teacher

Salary

Dispute

LBCI Next
Challenging Negotiations Continue for UNIFIL Renewal in South Lebanon
Power Struggle over Fuel Ships: Financial, Technical, and Political Dimensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15

A school year in question: Will Lebanon's school gates open or remain closed?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-30

Critical week ahead for Lebanon: Governor's term ends amidst political and financial uncertainty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-28

Lebanon's UN representative asserts commitment to resolving border disputes for regional calm

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-24

Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Planet in peril: Storm Hilary's wake-up call to a changing world

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Redefining global dynamics: BRICS summit explores expansion and identity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:10

Challenging Negotiations Continue for UNIFIL Renewal in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-19

Power Struggle over Fuel Ships: Financial, Technical, and Political Dimensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-19

New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-11

Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:35

Ministerial Committee Blocks Gasoil Tanker Unloading Credit Over Energy Ministry Disagreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-24

In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:36

Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:10

Challenging Negotiations Continue for UNIFIL Renewal in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:00

Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Protests persist for second day in regime-controlled areas of Southern Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Opposition MPs affirm support for LAF, urge justice and fairness in dealing with recent security developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More