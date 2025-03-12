At least 1,383 civilians killed in Syria violence: New monitor toll reveals

At least 1,383 civilians, the vast majority of them Alawites, were killed in a wave of violence that gripped Syria's Mediterranean coast, a war monitor said Wednesday.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the civilians were killed in "executions by security forces and allied groups," adding that the toll was still rising as more bodies were found, with the latest deaths recorded in the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus and the neighboring central province of Hama.



AFP