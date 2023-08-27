Balanced development: MPs emphasize administrative decentralization and credit fund

In a significant convergence of viewpoints, MPs Gebran Bassil and William Tawk, alongside the Energy Minister, highlighted the importance of expanded administrative decentralization and establishing a credit fund.



This approach has been further underscored by Patriarch al-Rahi, all advocating for the crucial role of these measures in achieving balanced development.



Notably, a gathering in Bcharre revolving around a vital development demand, such as rehabilitating the Mar Lichaa hydroelectric plant in the Qadisha Valley, has spurred discussions about administrative decentralization.



However, this issue has not yet brought Bassil and Tawk to a common standpoint regarding the presidential file.



The Qadisha Valley plant had ceased operations due to the damage inflicted on water channels for hydroelectric power production four years ago. The state has been unable to initiate repairs due to currency collapse despite the rehabilitation cost of $150,000.



Bassil's visit to Bcharre, centered on inaugurating the reoperation of the Qadisha Valley plant, aligns with his previous tours across various regions, from Chouf to Western Bekaa, Metn, Keserwan, Byblos, and Batroun.



These tours indicate Bassil's inclination to foster political consensus around expanded administrative decentralization and the credit fund, a move that coincides with his dialogue with Hezbollah to emphasize the necessity of these demands for all Lebanese citizens.



During the Bcharre event, William Tawk was involved, an ally of the presidential Amal-Hezbollah duo's candidate and former MP Sleiman Frangieh, which was particularly important.



Tawk's contributions have played a role in a successful example of administrative decentralization, notably by enhancing the electricity supply to an entire region.