News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Balanced development: MPs emphasize administrative decentralization and credit fund
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-27 | 11:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Balanced development: MPs emphasize administrative decentralization and credit fund
In a significant convergence of viewpoints, MPs Gebran Bassil and William Tawk, alongside the Energy Minister, highlighted the importance of expanded administrative decentralization and establishing a credit fund.
This approach has been further underscored by Patriarch al-Rahi, all advocating for the crucial role of these measures in achieving balanced development.
Notably, a gathering in Bcharre revolving around a vital development demand, such as rehabilitating the Mar Lichaa hydroelectric plant in the Qadisha Valley, has spurred discussions about administrative decentralization.
However, this issue has not yet brought Bassil and Tawk to a common standpoint regarding the presidential file.
The Qadisha Valley plant had ceased operations due to the damage inflicted on water channels for hydroelectric power production four years ago. The state has been unable to initiate repairs due to currency collapse despite the rehabilitation cost of $150,000.
Bassil's visit to Bcharre, centered on inaugurating the reoperation of the Qadisha Valley plant, aligns with his previous tours across various regions, from Chouf to Western Bekaa, Metn, Keserwan, Byblos, and Batroun.
These tours indicate Bassil's inclination to foster political consensus around expanded administrative decentralization and the credit fund, a move that coincides with his dialogue with Hezbollah to emphasize the necessity of these demands for all Lebanese citizens.
During the Bcharre event, William Tawk was involved, an ally of the presidential Amal-Hezbollah duo's candidate and former MP Sleiman Frangieh, which was particularly important.
Tawk's contributions have played a role in a successful example of administrative decentralization, notably by enhancing the electricity supply to an entire region.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Balanced
Development
MP
Administrative
Decentralization
Credit
Fund
Next
US Commerce Secretary's complex mission: Balancing trade with China amidst restrictions
The latest on the protests of Syria's Suwayda
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-21
Opposition MPs affirm support for LAF, urge justice and fairness in dealing with recent security developments
Lebanon News
2023-08-21
Opposition MPs affirm support for LAF, urge justice and fairness in dealing with recent security developments
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
PM Mikati focuses on security developments and state responsibilities, calling for fundamental steps
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
PM Mikati focuses on security developments and state responsibilities, calling for fundamental steps
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-09
Unacceptable tampering: ABL report warns against touching depositors' funds
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-09
Unacceptable tampering: ABL report warns against touching depositors' funds
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
FIBA World Cup: Lebanon faces tough defeat against Canada
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
FIBA World Cup: Lebanon faces tough defeat against Canada
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
US Commerce Secretary's complex mission: Balancing trade with China amidst restrictions
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
US Commerce Secretary's complex mission: Balancing trade with China amidst restrictions
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
The latest on the protests of Syria's Suwayda
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
The latest on the protests of Syria's Suwayda
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Talal Salman's legacy: Advocacy, journalism, and the ambassadorship of words
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Talal Salman's legacy: Advocacy, journalism, and the ambassadorship of words
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:39
An ISIS member arrested inside a hotel in Baghdad
Middle East News
10:39
An ISIS member arrested inside a hotel in Baghdad
0
World News
2023-07-23
Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa
World News
2023-07-23
Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa
0
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Mark Daou to LBCI: Urges deputies to adhere to constitution, resolve presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Mark Daou to LBCI: Urges deputies to adhere to constitution, resolve presidential vacuum
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
06:54
Q3 Update: Lebanon 48-100 Canada
Sports News
06:54
Q3 Update: Lebanon 48-100 Canada
3
Sports News
06:03
Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
06:03
Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
4
Sports News
07:16
Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.
Sports News
07:16
Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.
5
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
6
Press Highlights
01:22
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence
Press Highlights
01:22
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence
7
Lebanon News
23:58
Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna
Lebanon News
23:58
Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna
8
Press Highlights
00:44
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
Press Highlights
00:44
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More