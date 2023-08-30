Lebanon-Israel border talks: US senior advisor initiates efforts to address remaining border reservations

Amos Hochstein, the senior American advisor for energy security, has embarked on a new mission between Lebanon and Israel concerning the conclusion of remaining reservations along the Blue Line, totaling six.



This follows tripartite meetings involving Lebanese, Israeli, and international officials, resulting in an agreement on seven out of thirteen points.



Starting his day with a cup of coffee and a man'oushe alongside the US Ambassador in a cafe in Raouche, Hochstein expressed his strong commitment to the success of this mission after his successful involvement in delineating the maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel.



Consequently, after the meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, the American side made a direct request to maintain confidentiality regarding the details of addressing the reservations to ensure their success.



Hochstein conveyed his satisfaction to Berri about commencing the drilling process in Block 9 and the potential benefits for Lebanon if significant commercial quantities of oil and gas are discovered.



Moreover, the discussion also delved into the importance of electing a President for the Republic and the role of the Parliament in passing reformative laws.



Within the Serail, the focus is addressing the remaining reservations along the Blue Line. The presence of Brigadier General Mounir Chehade, who is responsible for this file and participates in the tripartite meetings in Naqoura, was noteworthy.



According to sources, Hochstein's task in this matter does not conclude with the end of his visit to Lebanon on Thursday.



Nonetheless, continued communication between him and the Israeli side is expected in order to expedite the conclusion of reservations and reach an agreement as soon as possible. This agreement would finalize the land border issue similarly to the maritime border file.



The Americans consider securing such agreements contributes to increased stability and reduces the role of Hezbollah.