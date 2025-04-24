Islamabad says any Indian attempt to shut Indus river supply an 'act of war'

Pakistan's government said on Thursday it would consider any attempt by India to stop the supply of water from the Indus River an "act of war."



"Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty... will be considered as an act of war and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of national power," a statement from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office said after a rare national security committee meeting.



AFP