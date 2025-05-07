Saudi Arabia welcomes US-Houthi ceasefire deal

Middle East News
07-05-2025 | 10:14
High views
Saudi Arabia welcomes US-Houthi ceasefire deal
Saudi Arabia welcomes US-Houthi ceasefire deal

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday welcomed a deal brokered by Oman ending hostilities between the United States and Yemen's Houthi rebels following weeks of airstrikes by American forces.

Saudi Arabia "welcomed the statement issued by the Sultanate of Oman regarding the reaching of a ceasefire in Yemen with the aim of protecting international navigation and trade," the foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to Houthi strikes on Red Sea shipping.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Oman

United States

Yemen

Houthi

