Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01 | 09:22
High views
LBCI
Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel
2min
Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel

Thirteen is the number of points reserved between Lebanon and Israel. The army divided these points into two sections:

The first section, referred to as Basket A by the army, extends into Lebanese territory at a depth of 25 meters or less, which includes:

- Ras Naqoura, known as B1
- Aalma El Chaeb
- Boustane 
- Marwahin
- Yaroun 
- Meiss El Jabal
- Odaisseh - Kfarkela

The second section, or Basket B, includes points that extend into Lebanese territory at a depth of 25 meters or more, which are:

- Two points in Aalma El Chaeb
- Rmeish 
- Blida
- Odaisseh 
- Mtolleh al-Wazani

In 2017, it was agreed during the meetings held in Naqoura under the auspices of international forces to address 7 out of the 13 points, the most important of which are those located adjacent to the settlement of Misgav Am. Reservations were maintained on the remaining 6 points.

The main dispute revolves around point B1, which Israel refused to discuss during negotiations concerning Basket A, which includes Aalma El Chaeb, Boustane, Marwahin, Yaroun, Meiss El Jabal, and Odaisseh - Kfarkela.

Israel argues that allowing Lebanon to control point B1 would pose a security risk since it overlooks an Israeli tourist attraction. Lebanese experts, on the other hand, assert that Israel's primary reason for holding onto it is the oil wealth in that location. 

If this point had returned to Lebanon before maritime demarcation, Lebanon's maritime borders would have been much broader.

However, delineating the borders at the disputed 13 points is no less complicated than the dispute over the Shebaa Farms, Kfarshouba Hills, and northern Ghajar. 

Lebanon considers these farms and hills to be Lebanese and completely occupied after Israel advanced beyond the withdrawal line.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Border

Lebanon

Israel

Maritime

Demarcation

Shebaa Farms

Kfarshouba Hills

Ghajar

Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty
Iranian FM visits Beirut for second time in less than a year
