Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-05 | 10:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri has not given up yet. Despite all the voices rejecting his initiative, he calls for dialogue. 
Berri, aware of the division in the Parliament, has developed his dialogue initiative by meeting the demands of the two opposing factions within the Parliament: one group favors dialogue. At the same time, the other sees the solution in successive sessions for electing a president. This is why he extended the invitation for dialogue.
Berri, who was not surprised by the rejection from Christian blocs, is still conducting behind-the-scenes communications to pave the way for his initiative. However, he will not engage in any dialogue with those who have not attended, as sources told LBCI.
After meeting with Berri, the National Moderation Bloc (كتلة الاعتدال الوطني ) announced its support for the Speaker's movement and his call for dialogue. Likewise, the National Accord Bloc (كتلة التوافق الوطني) also expressed its openness to Berri's invitation.
However, the Tajadod Bloc (كتلة تجدد) maintains its position that dialogue is a waste of time, pointing to the outcomes of previous dialogues since 2006 that have shown no benefit from such talks.
In a related context, after his call to parliamentary blocs to engage in dialogue without preconditions, Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi received a phone call from Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party. They discussed the presidential file.
The Strong Republic Bloc (كتلة الجمهورية القوية), after their meeting, emphasized the constant need to adhere to the constitution instead of resorting to trade-offs that could lead to further undermining of the constitution, as in the style of "give me dialogue and take open sessions.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Berri

Dialogue

Opposition

Lebanon

Parliament

LBCI Next
The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves
Closed centers: RTA grapples with financial difficulties as state loses billions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-08

Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

MP Najat Aoun Saliba to LBCI: We did not receive an official invitation to dialogue in the Parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04

Lebanon's national dialogue stalls: Is a political settlement possible?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:37

Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:29

A change in Lebanese bureaucracy: The Ministry of Labor's digital transformation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:56

The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04

Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-17

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:56

The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23

Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:11

Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Fuel prices slightly decrease

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:37

Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Lebanon's LGBTI rights 'under siege:' Coalition calls for immediate action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:56

The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

MP Najat Aoun Saliba to LBCI: We did not receive an official invitation to dialogue in the Parliament

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More