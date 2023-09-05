Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri has not given up yet. Despite all the voices rejecting his initiative, he calls for dialogue.

Berri, aware of the division in the Parliament, has developed his dialogue initiative by meeting the demands of the two opposing factions within the Parliament: one group favors dialogue. At the same time, the other sees the solution in successive sessions for electing a president. This is why he extended the invitation for dialogue.

Berri, who was not surprised by the rejection from Christian blocs, is still conducting behind-the-scenes communications to pave the way for his initiative. However, he will not engage in any dialogue with those who have not attended, as sources told LBCI.

After meeting with Berri, the National Moderation Bloc (كتلة الاعتدال الوطني ) announced its support for the Speaker's movement and his call for dialogue. Likewise, the National Accord Bloc (كتلة التوافق الوطني) also expressed its openness to Berri's invitation.

However, the Tajadod Bloc (كتلة تجدد) maintains its position that dialogue is a waste of time, pointing to the outcomes of previous dialogues since 2006 that have shown no benefit from such talks.

In a related context, after his call to parliamentary blocs to engage in dialogue without preconditions, Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi received a phone call from Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party. They discussed the presidential file.

The Strong Republic Bloc (كتلة الجمهورية القوية), after their meeting, emphasized the constant need to adhere to the constitution instead of resorting to trade-offs that could lead to further undermining of the constitution, as in the style of "give me dialogue and take open sessions.