Patriarch Al-Rahi meets with Sheikh Akl of the Unitarian Druze Community
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-08 | 10:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Patriarch Al-Rahi meets with Sheikh Akl of the Unitarian Druze Community
Patriarch Mar Bechara Al-Rahi embarked on a visit to the Mountain of Reconciliation, the Mountain of Coexistence, and the Mountain of History.
This historic visit was initiated by the Patriarch and the Druze spiritual leader, Sheikh Akl of the Unitarian Druze Community, starting their journey in Shanay region.
Together, they completed the mountainous tour. The second stop was in Barouk, where a grand reception was held for Patriarch al-Rahi along the way. In front of the monument of the national anthem's writer, Rashid Nakhle, Al-Rahi stated, "We all must work for the nation."
In the Bishopric of Beiteddine, Al-Rahi, accompanied by bishops, the delegation, and several prominent figures and deputies from the region, stopped before going to the National Library in Baaklin. A national gathering took place there, bringing together official, religious, political, and social figures.
The main stop was in Mukhtara, where the Former Progressive Socialist Party leader, Walid Jumblatt, stood with his son Taymour, welcoming his guest at the historic Jumblatt residence, as described by Al-Rahi.
In the heart of Mukhtara, Jumblatt chose to host the Maronite Patriarch, conveying his political messages.
Al-Rahi's lengthy day was concluded with a Mass on the Feast of Our Lady of Salvation in the Bishopric of Beiteddine before moving on to a dinner attended by several priests.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Patriarch
Al-Rahi
Meeting
Druze
Community
Lebanon
Lebanese
