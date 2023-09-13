Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13 | 11:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster

Over a quarter of the Libyan city of Derna has been swept away by floods and torrents as the city grapples with a devastating natural disaster.

Along with the destruction, thousands of Libyan lives have been lost.

Derna, a city of at least 90,000 residents, is now trapped between rising sea waves and overflowing dams.

According to Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, a significant number of bodies have been washed into the sea by the floods, prompting the use of fishermen's nets for recovery efforts after rescue teams were unable to retrieve them.

The city's lone hospital, which is currently out of service, lacks sufficient space in its refrigeration units for additional bodies, and there is no electricity to power these units.

As a result, the bodies remain in front of the hospital, allowing loved ones and search parties to identify the deceased personally.

However, the specter of death looms. While aid has begun to arrive in Libya, the roads to the east, specifically to Derna, are cut off. One resident cries out in despair, "Derna is no more."

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Devastation

Libya

Derna

City

Lost

Floods

Disaster

LBCI Next
Invisible danger: Landmines haunt Syrian crossings to Lebanon
Cracking Down on Clandestine Syrian Entry into Lebanon: Challenges and Solutions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

At least 30,000 displaced following the flood disaster in Derna

LBCI
Middle East News
11:30

Three people injured in a shooting directed at protesters in the Syrian city of Sweida

LBCI
World News
06:58

Wine floods the streets of a village in Portugal

LBCI
World News
2023-09-10

Death toll from floods in Greece rises to 14

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Insights on French envoy's visit: Lebanese political divisions complicate Le Drian's dialogue mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Awaiting action: UNHCR and municipalities' delay in addressing the threat of Syrian displacement in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11

Lebanon’s exclusion from transport route linking India and Europe

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

MP Gemayel: Hezbollah needs to meet us halfway if we want to talk about presidency

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:34

IPhone 15 proves the key battleground in smartphone photography is character

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

At least 30,000 displaced following the flood disaster in Derna

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Awaiting action: UNHCR and municipalities' delay in addressing the threat of Syrian displacement in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:58

Invisible danger: Landmines haunt Syrian crossings to Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More