Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster

Over a quarter of the Libyan city of Derna has been swept away by floods and torrents as the city grapples with a devastating natural disaster.



Along with the destruction, thousands of Libyan lives have been lost.



Derna, a city of at least 90,000 residents, is now trapped between rising sea waves and overflowing dams.



According to Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, a significant number of bodies have been washed into the sea by the floods, prompting the use of fishermen's nets for recovery efforts after rescue teams were unable to retrieve them.



The city's lone hospital, which is currently out of service, lacks sufficient space in its refrigeration units for additional bodies, and there is no electricity to power these units.



As a result, the bodies remain in front of the hospital, allowing loved ones and search parties to identify the deceased personally.



However, the specter of death looms. While aid has begun to arrive in Libya, the roads to the east, specifically to Derna, are cut off. One resident cries out in despair, "Derna is no more."