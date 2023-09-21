Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21 | 10:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Qatari envoy&#39;s &#39;secret&#39; talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?

Between giving momentum to the Lebanese file on one hand and returning it to square one on the other, there is a lot of talk, but the reality remains unclear.

While it was expected that the meeting of the Quintet Committee held in New York would result in a clear statement regarding the Lebanese issue, there was talk of a disagreement or difference between committee members, especially the American and French sides, during the meeting, leaving many questions and speculations.

More than one diplomatic source confirmed that it was initially decided not to issue a statement because nothing has changed since the latest Doha statement until now.

As for the talk about American-French disagreement in the meeting or their differences in the approach to the Lebanese file, diplomatic sources denied this and clarified that the Quintet Committee did not delegate the French to continue with the initiative and that Qatar's representative was the one who discussed with the French the timeframe for the mission entrusted to Jean-Yves Le Drian. 

The sources also denied that the participants discussed any names under the title of the "third option," especially the name of the army commander.

At the same time, the Qatari envoy who arrived in Lebanon began his discussions with the Lebanese parties. These talks, as in previous times, will be kept secret, especially since Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani is a security figure.

The Qatari envoy has set an agenda for his meetings, which will not be as extensive as the French envoy's. He will limit them to specific parties directly related to the presidential elections.

In this context, LBCI sources confirm that the Qatari envoy held a meeting with the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, without specifying his other meetings, including one with the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh.

The information suggests that the Qatari envoy came to gauge opinions before the arrival of Qatar's Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, at the beginning of next month.

However, more than one observer confirmed that the presidential file has returned to square one, and there is nothing preventing a settlement that abandons the old names in favor of new options.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Qatar

Envoy

Presidential

Elections

Quintet Committee

Lebanese

Vacuum

LBCI Next
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
Lebanon's Solar Power Surge: Citizens and Private Sector Lead the Way
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-08

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-25

French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-20

French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-07

French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Fox News interview: Saudi Crown Prince discusses diplomacy, regional stability, and controversies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Syrian President Assad visits China: A diplomatic endeavor amid global isolation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Unmasking the smuggler's gambit: Lebanese-Syrian border chronicles

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:16

From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More