Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21 | 11:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia&#39;s Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth

In a recent interview with Fox News, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, showcased the scenic beauty of an island within the "NEOM" project, one of the kingdom's significant initiatives in diversifying its economy away from oil dependency.

While the island he stood on was indeed beautiful and part of the developments within the "NEOM" project, the choice of location also served as a marketing tool for this ambitious endeavor, situated in the northwestern region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea. 

This project is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, a comprehensive plan to diversify the nation's income sources beyond its heavy reliance on oil revenues.

Saudi Arabia's diversification efforts have already yielded significant results. 

In 2022, the country emerged as the fastest-growing economy among the G20 nations, which includes major players like China, Russia, the United States, and Canada. Saudi Arabia now ranks 15th among G20 nations in terms of GDP, significantly improving from its 20th-place ranking in 2016.

One main aspect of Saudi Arabia's economic diversification strategy is its investment in the sports sector. Despite representing only 0.4 percent of the GDP in the past, sports now account for 1.5 percent. 

However, critics have accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of using sports investments to improve his image. Still, he argues that it is an economic decision rather than a political one. 

"If sports washing will increase my GDP by one percent, then I will continue doing sports washing," he stated.

Sports and tourism go hand in hand in the kingdom's efforts to boost its economy. 

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman highlighted the success of Saudi Arabia in attracting international visitors, saying, "In 2022, we ranked 10th in global visits, and we are aiming to reach one million visits by 2030."

These numbers underline the significant transformations occurring across various facets of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. 

To those concerned about Saudi Arabia's past, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed a message: "The greatest story in the 21st century is Saudi Arabia. Do you want to miss it or not? That is your call."

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Vision 2030

NEOM

Project

Sports

Investments

Fuel

Economic

Growth

LBCI Next
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
Lebanon's Solar Power Surge: Citizens and Private Sector Lead the Way
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-01

US commitment to Lebanon's economic growth: Amos Hochstein's visit concludes

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-06

Saudi Arabia establishes an investment company in the sports sector

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18

Glassdoor is introducing Blind-like anonymous community features to fuel user growth

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-17

Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia at the beginning of a Gulf tour focused on attracting investments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Fox News interview: Saudi Crown Prince discusses diplomacy, regional stability, and controversies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Syrian President Assad visits China: A diplomatic endeavor amid global isolation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-17

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-18

Japan's Prime Minister in Qatar on a visit centered on natural gas at the last stop of his Gulf Tour

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14

Lebanon's tourism takes off: Beirut Airport sees surge in flights, anticipates 1.8 Million arrivals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-17

Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:16

From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Syrian President Assad visits China: A diplomatic endeavor amid global isolation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More