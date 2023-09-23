Underneath this lush green forest in the town of Dibbiyeh on the northern border lies a natural cover for an illicit trade – cutting down trees and selling firewood.



As we ventured deeper into the forest, more areas appeared where the pine trees had fallen victim to the saw.



Criminals and firewood merchants didn't cut trees from a single location; they scattered their actions across different points to avoid drawing attention to their collective wrongdoing.



However, their work during the early morning hours and dawn didn't deter some from documenting their actions. The town is situated along the mighty river on the Lebanese-Syrian border.



Evidence was captured from the adjacent Syrian town, and the culprits were recorded in the act. Footage obtained by LBCI may assist the authorities in identifying those responsible for tree cutting in Dibebiyeh.



The tree-cutting began two years ago, and it continues to expand. Those tasked with tree cutting also engage in smuggling activities and may utilize felled trees to create new hidden pathways.



It's worth noting that the town lies on a human smuggling route from Syria to Lebanon, stretching across several border towns.



We attempted to contact the mayor of Dibebiyeh, but he was out of the country. Some of the town's residents have appealed to the army to reinstate its presence in the town, and they've called for stricter action against the wrongdoers.



