From Green to Gray: The Illicit Tree Trade in Dibebiyeh's Woods

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-23 | 12:00
From Green to Gray: The Illicit Tree Trade in Dibebiyeh's Woods
2min
From Green to Gray: The Illicit Tree Trade in Dibebiyeh's Woods

Underneath this lush green forest in the town of Dibbiyeh on the northern border lies a natural cover for an illicit trade – cutting down trees and selling firewood.

As we ventured deeper into the forest, more areas appeared where the pine trees had fallen victim to the saw.

Criminals and firewood merchants didn't cut trees from a single location; they scattered their actions across different points to avoid drawing attention to their collective wrongdoing.

However, their work during the early morning hours and dawn didn't deter some from documenting their actions. The town is situated along the mighty river on the Lebanese-Syrian border. 

Evidence was captured from the adjacent Syrian town, and the culprits were recorded in the act. Footage obtained by LBCI may assist the authorities in identifying those responsible for tree cutting in Dibebiyeh.

The tree-cutting began two years ago, and it continues to expand. Those tasked with tree cutting also engage in smuggling activities and may utilize felled trees to create new hidden pathways. 

It's worth noting that the town lies on a human smuggling route from Syria to Lebanon, stretching across several border towns.

We attempted to contact the mayor of Dibebiyeh, but he was out of the country. Some of the town's residents have appealed to the army to reinstate its presence in the town, and they've called for stricter action against the wrongdoers.

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:47

Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-04

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11

Starlink satellites are dodging objects in orbit thousands of times every month

LBCI
Middle East News
00:05

Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

