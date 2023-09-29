News
Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale
2023-09-29 | 11:47
"For sale... and you can transform it into anything you want, from a luxurious residence to a unique work of art... the possibilities are endless."
This advertisement is not about a piece of land or a building for sale. It is an advertisement for the sale of one of the most beautiful, massive, and significant caves that nature has carved in Lebanon, according to French experts who visited the cave in 2001.
A natural wonder offered for sale like any commodity. It is the 'Zod Cave' in Bqaa Safrin in Danniyeh.
The cave was formed over thousands of years as groundwater froze in the form of limestone. It grows one centimeter every hundred years.
The area of this cave is 2525 square meters and consists of three underground floors, with a spring of drinking water licensed by a ministerial decree.
The Zod Cave was discovered in 1997 on privately owned land belonging to the Zod family during excavation work carried out by one of the town's residents to build a water reservoir. As a result, it is now registered as private property.
The cave is currently abandoned and not yet qualified to receive visitors. It requires a significant amount of investment for rehabilitation, which prompted the landowners to put it up for sale.
Where does the government's responsibility lie with such a natural treasure offered for sale?
The Environment Ministry explained that the matter falls under the Ministries of Culture and Tourism jurisdiction.
Culture Ministry asserted that its role begins after the Ministry of Tourism acquires and prepares such sites. At that point, the Culture Ministry manages them as it does with all tourist sites in Lebanon.
Sources from the Tourism Ministry clarified to LBCI that according to the law, the state has the right to acquire any discovery, even if it is on private land with national heritage and touristic importance.
However, the ministry also pointed out that it lacks the funds to do so.
Therefore, the focus is on finding an investor who can manage the tourist site under state supervision, especially since Lebanon has many similar caves to the Zod Cave.
While waiting for an investor, the cave is up for sale.
What if it is sold to someone who does not understand its natural value and heritage? What if such a heritage is destroyed, which could bring significant money into Lebanon and boost tourism in the region?
The Zod Cave is in danger, and it is the responsibility of the state to act as the savior this time, unlike any other time, and do so quickly."
