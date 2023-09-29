News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Government departments face power cut-off over unpaid bills
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-29 | 12:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Government departments face power cut-off over unpaid bills
This is not the first time the Electricité du Liban (EDL) has threatened to cut off power to public administrations that do not pay.
However, this time, things are different as the decision came following a recommendation from the Ministerial Committee for Electricity and the approval of the Central Council of EDL.
In a final warning, the EDL informed all government departments of the necessity to settle their electricity consumption bills with the EDL in Lebanese Lira, not through zero-interest transfers to the EDL's account at the Central Bank of Lebanon, whether for overdue bills or new bills.
The EDL has given the government departments only one month to settle their accounts.
However, according to LBCI, no concerned departments have contacted the EDL to schedule payments or installments.
Nevertheless, this does not diminish Electricité du Liban's determination to implement the decision this time. They consider electricity a commodity whose cost must be paid; the company cannot provide it for free.
The total amount due is over 900 billion Lebanese Lira or 17 million US dollars at the exchange rate of LBP 52,320 per dollar. Notably, government departments do not include these bills in their budgets.
Today, the EDL needs every Lebanese Lira and every US dollar of these funds.
So, will the campaign to collect these bills from institutions that once believed they were above the law succeed at the expense of the people?
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
EDL
Electricity
Power
Next
Uniting worlds through words: Amin Maalouf elected new perpetual secretary of French Academy
US aid to the Lebanese Army continues amid political stalemate
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28
Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28
Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:23
Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
07:23
Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
02:12
Lebanon's Environment Minister warns of escalating fire danger in multiple Lebanese regions
Lebanon News
02:12
Lebanon's Environment Minister warns of escalating fire danger in multiple Lebanese regions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:54
Strategic Crossroads: Assessing Lebanon's Role in Evolving Maritime Routes
News Bulletin Reports
07:54
Strategic Crossroads: Assessing Lebanon's Role in Evolving Maritime Routes
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:23
Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
07:23
Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:02
Uniting worlds through words: Amin Maalouf elected new perpetual secretary of French Academy
News Bulletin Reports
10:02
Uniting worlds through words: Amin Maalouf elected new perpetual secretary of French Academy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-16
Greece scours sea for survivors of 'horrific' migrant boat sinking
World News
2023-06-16
Greece scours sea for survivors of 'horrific' migrant boat sinking
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-26
Price of 98 octane fuel drops by 1000 LBP
Lebanon News
2023-09-26
Price of 98 octane fuel drops by 1000 LBP
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:54
Strategic Crossroads: Assessing Lebanon's Role in Evolving Maritime Routes
News Bulletin Reports
07:54
Strategic Crossroads: Assessing Lebanon's Role in Evolving Maritime Routes
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:23
Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
07:23
Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:41
Global perspectives: The French-Saudi dynamic and Lebanon's political landscape
Press Highlights
00:41
Global perspectives: The French-Saudi dynamic and Lebanon's political landscape
2
News Bulletin Reports
07:23
Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
07:23
Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Government departments face power cut-off over unpaid bills
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Government departments face power cut-off over unpaid bills
5
Middle East News
14:47
Syrian President Al-Assad says war in Syria is not over
Middle East News
14:47
Syrian President Al-Assad says war in Syria is not over
6
Lebanon News
02:12
Lebanon's Environment Minister warns of escalating fire danger in multiple Lebanese regions
Lebanon News
02:12
Lebanon's Environment Minister warns of escalating fire danger in multiple Lebanese regions
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:02
Uniting worlds through words: Amin Maalouf elected new perpetual secretary of French Academy
News Bulletin Reports
10:02
Uniting worlds through words: Amin Maalouf elected new perpetual secretary of French Academy
8
Variety and Tech
01:34
X (Twitter) has paid almost $20M to creators, CEO says
Variety and Tech
01:34
X (Twitter) has paid almost $20M to creators, CEO says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More