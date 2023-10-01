Lebanon's star-studded summer: Festivals' success story

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-01
High views
Lebanon&#39;s star-studded summer: Festivals&#39; success story
2min
Lebanon's star-studded summer: Festivals' success story

Several Arab and international stars have chosen to light up the nights of festivals and concerts in Lebanon this year. Artists, musicians, and DJs numbering more than 30 have performed at the Lebanese events this summer, a number that is almost double that of the previous year.

In Lebanon, there is a strong demand for artistic performances and concerts, whether by Arab or foreign artists, from a diverse audience with tastes ranging from Eastern to Western.

This creates a beautiful and sophisticated interaction, especially given these events' grand and distinctive organization, which has not seen any significant security incidents over the years.

This is a positive exchange for both parties: the visiting artist and the host country.

In terms of numbers, foreign artists' fees for a concert range from $10,000 to as much as a million dollars, depending on their popularity and the size of the event.

Furthermore, Lebanon benefits from attracting these stars. In addition to work visa fees, there is a 7.5% income tax on the expenses of foreign artists in hotels, restaurants, and transportation, which goes into the treasury.

Moreover, there is an 11% VAT tax on ticket prices and a 17% tax on the profits paid by the contracting company. Additionally, 10% of the contract value signed by the foreign artist, plus a 2% share of the total ticket sales, goes to the solidarity fund for Lebanese artists, including musicians, actors, painters, sculptors, and others.

International festivals enhance tourism in the regions and help portray a positive image of Lebanon to the world, which has only recorded successes.

Lebanon's Changing Climate: Adapting to Extremes and Global Concerns
Learn More