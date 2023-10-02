News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Unmasking a shocking crime: Smuggling animals as commodities
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-02 | 10:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Unmasking a shocking crime: Smuggling animals as commodities
The story began four days ago at 3:15 AM in the middle of Batroun. A truck emitting a strange odor caught the attention of an Internal Security Forces member, prompting him to follow it.
The driver of the truck attempted to escape but was eventually stopped.
After inspecting its cargo, it was revealed that it was transporting two lion cubs in crates intended for cats, in extremely unhealthy conditions, along with hundreds of birds confined in small cages, including birds that are prohibited from trading.
Subsequently, investigations were initiated to determine the source of these animals and where they were destined.
According to preliminary investigations, it was found that the source was Syria, but the recipient party remains unknown. The truck driver stated that he was instructed to contact the Syrian source upon arrival in Beirut to inform him of who would take delivery.
This reveals a criminal smuggling network that operates not only for human trafficking across porous borders but also for smuggling animals that are prohibited from trade, turning the latter into commodities for huge sums.
The animals are subjected to brutal conditions in small cages and are sent to an unknown fate that bears no resemblance to their natural environment.
While efforts continue to uncover the network involved in this crime, with the Environmental Prosecutor of North Lebanon, Ghassan Bassil, expanding the investigation, simultaneous efforts have been made to release the surviving birds.
Additionally, the two lion cubs were handed over to the Animals Lebanon organization for their care until the court decides on their final destination.
In a time when some individuals engage in human trafficking for financial gain, it is not surprising that there are those who traffic in animals. However, this does not diminish the severity of the crime, and it underscores the necessity of apprehending this mafia.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Smuggling
Animal
Trafficking
Lion
Cubs
Birds
Syria
Beirut
Environment
Crime
Next
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
Lebanon's star-studded summer: Festivals' success story
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Lebanon's tourism takes off: Beirut Airport sees surge in flights, anticipates 1.8 Million arrivals
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Lebanon's tourism takes off: Beirut Airport sees surge in flights, anticipates 1.8 Million arrivals
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-30
Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-30
Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-30
Lebanon's Environment Minister warns of escalating fire danger in multiple Lebanese regions
Lebanon News
2023-09-30
Lebanon's Environment Minister warns of escalating fire danger in multiple Lebanese regions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Qatar's "Green Desert" Expo 2023: A greener environment
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Qatar's "Green Desert" Expo 2023: A greener environment
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:34
Samir Geagea urges the government to take action on Syrian refugee threat
Lebanon News
06:34
Samir Geagea urges the government to take action on Syrian refugee threat
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-30
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
Lebanon News
2023-06-30
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
0
Press Highlights
00:53
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
Press Highlights
00:53
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
03:55
Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture
Variety and Tech
03:55
Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture
2
Lebanon News
05:19
General Abbas Ibrahim warns of external influences that complicate path to change, cites potential conspiracy over Lebanon's security
Lebanon News
05:19
General Abbas Ibrahim warns of external influences that complicate path to change, cites potential conspiracy over Lebanon's security
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
5
Lebanon News
09:08
Minister Hamie meets Russian Ambassador: The importance of developing Lebanon's ports in light of the global transport corridor redesign
Lebanon News
09:08
Minister Hamie meets Russian Ambassador: The importance of developing Lebanon's ports in light of the global transport corridor redesign
6
Press Highlights
00:53
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
Press Highlights
00:53
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
7
Press Highlights
01:39
Qatari and French initiatives in Lebanon: Seeking presidential resolution
Press Highlights
01:39
Qatari and French initiatives in Lebanon: Seeking presidential resolution
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More