Unmasking a shocking crime: Smuggling animals as commodities

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-02 | 10:15
Unmasking a shocking crime: Smuggling animals as commodities
2min
Unmasking a shocking crime: Smuggling animals as commodities

The story began four days ago at 3:15 AM in the middle of Batroun. A truck emitting a strange odor caught the attention of an Internal Security Forces member, prompting him to follow it. 

The driver of the truck attempted to escape but was eventually stopped. 

After inspecting its cargo, it was revealed that it was transporting two lion cubs in crates intended for cats, in extremely unhealthy conditions, along with hundreds of birds confined in small cages, including birds that are prohibited from trading.

Subsequently, investigations were initiated to determine the source of these animals and where they were destined. 

According to preliminary investigations, it was found that the source was Syria, but the recipient party remains unknown. The truck driver stated that he was instructed to contact the Syrian source upon arrival in Beirut to inform him of who would take delivery.

This reveals a criminal smuggling network that operates not only for human trafficking across porous borders but also for smuggling animals that are prohibited from trade, turning the latter into commodities for huge sums. 

The animals are subjected to brutal conditions in small cages and are sent to an unknown fate that bears no resemblance to their natural environment.

While efforts continue to uncover the network involved in this crime, with the Environmental Prosecutor of North Lebanon, Ghassan Bassil, expanding the investigation, simultaneous efforts have been made to release the surviving birds. 

Additionally, the two lion cubs were handed over to the Animals Lebanon organization for their care until the court decides on their final destination.

In a time when some individuals engage in human trafficking for financial gain, it is not surprising that there are those who traffic in animals. However, this does not diminish the severity of the crime, and it underscores the necessity of apprehending this mafia.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Smuggling

Animal

Trafficking

Lion

Cubs

Birds

Syria

Beirut

Environment

Crime

Download now the LBCI mobile app
