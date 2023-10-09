Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09 | 12:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years

In the historic land of Palestine, the intertwined narratives of two states, Israel and Palestine, continue to evolve. The scenario of a two-state solution, first introduced by the United Nations in 1947, aimed to divide Palestine into three new entities:

1-    The first entity would be an Arab state, covering approximately 11,000 square kilometers, accounting for 42.3 percent of historical Palestine.

2-    The second entity would be a Jewish state, occupying about 15,000 square kilometers, representing 57.7 percent of historical Palestine.

3-    The third entity would encompass Jerusalem, Bethlehem, and adjacent territories under international supervision.

This decision ignited the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, during which Israel occupied Palestinian territories, exceeding the boundaries set by the UN partition plan. Israel seized 78 percent of historical Palestine during that time.

The situation remained unchanged until 1967, when the Six-Day War erupted between Israel on one side and Syria, Egypt, and Jordan on the other. Israel captured additional Arab territories, including the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula and the Syrian Golan Heights. 

However, the UN Security Council Resolution 242 called for Israel's withdrawal from the territories it occupied beyond the UN-defined borders, but Israel did not comply.

In 1978, Egypt signed the Camp David Accords with Israel, mentioning the principles of a two-state solution, but implementation remained elusive. Wars persisted until the Oslo Accords of 1993 between the Palestine Liberation Organization and Israel, but a formal resolution for a two-state solution was not declared.

In 1994, the Palestinian Authority initiated negotiations to establish an independent Palestinian state in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. These areas together constitute 22 percent of historical Palestine. 

Despite Palestinian negotiations, Israeli authorities often obstructed progress, intensifying settlement activities and refusing to vacate East Jerusalem, effectively undermining the two-state solution.

The Arab world presented a clear path to peace at the Beirut Summit. Then-Saudi Crown Prince Abdullah bin Abdulaziz proposed the Beirut Initiative for Peace.

The 2002 Beirut Summit called for normalizing relations with Israel in exchange for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Arab territories to the 1967 borders. Israel rejected the proposal and continued its military activities.

In recent years, the two-state solution has resurfaced through initiatives like the Abraham Accords, signed between Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel, and Saudi Arabia's condition for any peace agreement with Israel, including establishing two states.

Will resolution come through the battlefield, or will the battlefield serve as leverage for an imminent peace?

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Two-State

Solution

Evolving

Israel

Palestine

Dynamics

LBCI Next
Strategic Surprises: Al-Qassam Brigades' Cutting-Edge Weapons and Tactics Unveiled in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Israel's Iron Dome: Assessing its effectiveness
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:32

Russia Stresses Palestinian Statehood as Key to Israeli Conflict Resolution

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-08

Lavrov and Aboul Gheit discuss Israel-Palestine situation

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-08

Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine: Pope Francis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-26

Strategic calculations: Saudi Ambassador to Palestine's impact on Israel-Saudi ties

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Israeli Soldier Among Hamas Captives: A Complex International Scenario Unfolds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

From Roots to Arms: The Evolution of Hamas and the Unseen Influence of Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Unilateral Israeli withdrawal from Gaza: A complex history and consequences

LBCI
World News
10:25

Tragic tales of Karabakh's exodus: From home to refuge in Goris, Armenia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
02:21

Battle with Hamas is longer than we expected: Israeli Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:09

Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Hezbollah mourns its second member, Ali Raef Ftouni, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:09

Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More