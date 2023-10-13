The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon

On the sixth day of the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel, a new escalation unfolded as Hamas launched the long-range Ayyash 250 missile.



On Friday, at 3:30 PM, the missile was fired from the Gaza Strip towards the Safed region, located in the northern occupied territory of Palestine, Galilee, covering an impressive range of 206 kilometers. Safed is a region with a population of approximately 28,000 people situated in the Galilee of northern Palestine.



The missile's impact was felt by residents in southern Lebanon, located just 29 kilometers from Safed.



So, what is this Ayyash 250 missile?



The Ayyash 250 is considered the largest missile in Hamas's arsenal, introduced in 2021 and used for the first time during the Sword of Jerusalem battle to target Ramon Airport in the southern Negev Desert, reaching a distance of 220 kilometers. This missile can exceed a distance of 250 kilometers.



According to observers, the deployment of this missile indicates that the war has expanded beyond the Gaza Strip, now encompassing the entirety of occupied Palestine.



How will Israel respond? Will this missile be the spark that further widens the battlefield between the two?