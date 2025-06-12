UN nuclear watchdog slams Iran's 'non-compliance'

12-06-2025 | 04:22
UN nuclear watchdog slams Iran's 'non-compliance'
UN nuclear watchdog slams Iran's 'non-compliance'

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's board of governors on Thursday adopted a resolution condemning Iran's "non-compliance" with its obligations, three diplomatic sources told AFP.

The motion drafted by the United States, Britain, France and Germany was carried by 19 votes in favor, out of 35 in total, diplomats said.

AFP
 

