Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-15 | 12:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence

Israeli military operations escalated in the Gaza Strip, focusing on Al Shifa Hospital, which Israel alleges is a Hamas command center. The Israeli army's claim prompted a shift from airstrikes to the siege of the hospital, employing tanks and surrounding it from all directions.

Around 12:30 AM on Wednesday, Israeli snipers began targeting anyone approaching the hospital's windows or doors, followed by the movement of military vehicles towards the facility.

Despite pleas from inside the hospital to halt the aggression and calls for help out of fear for the fate of thousands of displaced people, children, the sick, and the wounded, the Israeli army continued its advance, eventually storming the hospital early Wednesday.

During the raid, Israeli forces breached the western section of the complex, breaking down walls and entering various departments, initiating an extensive inspection of the largest medical facility in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Everyone in the hospital, including doctors, was subjected to interrogation in an attempt to determine if the hospital was indeed a Hamas command center.

Reports also indicated that Israeli soldiers stripped several young men and surrounded and assaulted others. Contrary to the army's claims of delivering milk, baby supplies, and medicines, officials from the compound denied such actions.

According to a military official, Israeli Channel 12 reported that the incursion into the hospital did not uncover armed individuals or Israeli prisoners.

However, Mark Regev, an advisor to Netanyahu, stated that weapons were found inside the medical complex.

Nevertheless, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that the raid on Al Shifa Hospital was to confirm that "there is no place in Gaza we cannot reach," reiterating during his visit to a military base that the army will reach and eliminate Hamas, recovering hostages in the process.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Hospital

Siege

Israel

Raids

Al Shifa

Hamas

Leadership

LBCI Next
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-27

Hamas denies Israel's claims of its leadership in hospitals

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital

LBCI
World News
11:43

The White House denies Washington's "approval" of Israeli raid in Al Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-12

Hamas health official says Israel strike destroys Al-Shifa hospital cardiac ward

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Legislative and Cabinet developments: Lebanese Army Commander's fate hangs in the balance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:14

Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-14

Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-14

Israel's 'blockade' unfolds humanitarian crisis in Al-Shifa Hospital: Premature infants pay the price

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-19

Palestinian Health Ministry: 3 hospitals entirely out of service, and 25 partially damaged in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-15

Geagea calls for border stability: Reinforcing Resolution 1701 and Lebanese Army's role

LBCI
World News
2023-11-14

Biden confirms that Washington is not trying to decouple from China

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-15

Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:21

Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits

LBCI
Middle East News
09:21

Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach

LBCI
Middle East News
13:25

Israel asks residents in eastern Khan Younis to 'evacuate immediately'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:14

Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
08:41

Israeli army detaining 200 Palestinians in Al Shifa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More