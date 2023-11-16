Prisoner exchange deal: Israel's conditions intensify challenges in Gaza

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16 | 11:07
High views
Prisoner exchange deal: Israel's conditions intensify challenges in Gaza
2min
Prisoner exchange deal: Israel's conditions intensify challenges in Gaza

Israel continues its threat to escalate operations deep into the Gaza Strip until the release of all hostages and the elimination of Hamas, despite warnings about the potential repercussions of the prisoner exchange deal.

Israeli inflexibility was evident in talks with President Biden's Middle East advisor, Brett McGurk, who also discussed Gaza's future on the first day post-war.

Despite Washington's public opposition to Israel establishing a buffer zone and shrinking the territory, Tel Aviv decided to ensure the establishment of this area, deploying international forces instead of the Palestinian Authority throughout the sector.

Simultaneously, disagreements persisted in the Israeli War Cabinet over the prisoners' file, with insiders ruling out execution within three days.

So, what hinders the deal?

-       Hamas wants the release of 50 women and children, while Israel demands the release of all women and children, rejecting Hamas' claim that different organizations hold other prisoners.
 
-       Israel insists that the deal includes the children of released mothers.
 
On the other hand, Hamas demands a ceasefire before initiating the hostages release, continuing until the last captive is released, totaling 50 prisoners.

While Tel Aviv insists on completing the deal in daily installments, interspersed only with a ceasefire, Israeli conditions could delay the deal's implementation.

However, the bigger issue revolves around the families' cries, insisting on the "all for all" slogan. If Israel succumbs to this, it could lead to a halt in operations, a scenario undesirable for both political and security officials.

