The power of 'Hasbara': Unveiling Israel's organized propaganda machine

2023-11-20
The power of &#39;Hasbara&#39;: Unveiling Israel&#39;s organized propaganda machine
2min
The power of 'Hasbara': Unveiling Israel's organized propaganda machine

Do you remember what Israel claimed about Al-Shifa Hospital before it was stormed? Global media outlets like the BBC debunked this Israeli narrative. 

The false Israeli narratives went so far as to implicate US President Joe Biden in adopting the news regarding Hamas targeting Israeli children's heads. The White House was forced to distance itself from the president's statements on this matter. 

These false narratives, originating from Israel, aim to "whitewash" its image before the international community, given the major crimes it has committed since its establishment, continuing to this day. 

Israeli propaganda has its own "tool" called "Hasbara."

So, what is Hasbara? 

It is a Hebrew word meaning "explanation" or "clarification," but in reality, it is an organized propaganda machine. 

It works to influence most media channels and social media, whether traditional or modern. 

It relies on the Zionist lobby present in decision-making capitals, which plays a role in influencing decision-makers through money or political pressure.

During the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, Hasbara started its work from the first day, using promotional videos that reached viewers on YouTube in many countries, advertising the Israeli narrative in all events. 

These advertisements were not limited to adults but also reached children, interrupting content tailored for their age.

Hasbara is a concept that is being worked on for the future via university scholarships through the Hasbara Fellowships to students, allowing them to study communication arts at top US universities. 

Additionally, they get to visit Israel to get a close look at Zionist thought and teachings, aiming to promote the Israeli narrative on the international stage.

With the evolution of social media and the ease of sharing images and videos, Hasbara's task seems to have become more challenging.
 

