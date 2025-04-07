News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Beirut’s political landscape shifts as municipal elections near: What’s at stake?
News Bulletin Reports
07-04-2025 | 13:14
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Beirut’s political landscape shifts as municipal elections near: What’s at stake?
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
During the height of the so-called "Political Harirism," former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri's phrase "We stopped counting" played a key role in solidifying the power-sharing agreement within Beirut’s Municipal Council, a 24-member body formed through broad consensus-based alliances.
Beirut has nearly 505,000 voters, including around 247,000 Sunnis (about half of the total), 170,000 Christians, and approximately 81,000 Shiites.
Therefore, the Sunni vote holds the "electoral key," although voter turnout did not exceed 20% in the last municipal elections in 2016.
Today, with new Sunni figures emerging in Beirut and the absence of Saad Hariri from the political scene, coupled with the appointment of a Beirut-based prime minister, a new political dynamic is forming.
The equation has shifted, and there are concerns that the lack of a single Sunni leadership could lead to the dissolution—or even the elimination—of Christian representation.
Meanwhile, the new Sunni forces in Beirut do not seem eager to institutionalize the power-sharing arrangement in the law, though they assert their commitment to the principle.
This is evident through the proposal by MPs Mark Daou and Waddah Sadek for a closed list and MP Nabil Badr’s efforts to secure the widest possible alliance with Islamic forces to safeguard the power-sharing system.
At this point, the alliance map remains unclear.
While the capital's municipal elections are likely to be the most significant political battle, there are growing concerns from mayors of villages in the southern border region about holding elections amid the fragile security situation. These concerns were raised to Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.
The mayors have requested more time to prepare logistically for the elections, while the Shiite villages, in line with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's statement, are determined to hold the elections, even if it means proceeding "on the ground."
Less than a month before the municipal elections, which have been absent for nine years, it is becoming increasingly clear that the political aspect is overshadowing family-based politics. The battle is now one of political power, shaped by shifting balances.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Beirut
Municipal
Elections
Next
Trump-Netanyahu summit sparks speculation on Iran, Gaza, and regional strategy
Gold vs. silver: A closer look at the market's future
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-04
Lebanon announces May 4 as the first phase of municipal elections: Minister
Lebanon News
2025-03-04
Lebanon announces May 4 as the first phase of municipal elections: Minister
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-02
Lebanon schedules municipal elections in Mount Lebanon for May 4
Lebanon News
2025-04-02
Lebanon schedules municipal elections in Mount Lebanon for May 4
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-25
MP Neemat Frem from Maarab: Municipal elections in alliance with LF, Kataeb, and Mansour El Bon
Lebanon News
2025-03-25
MP Neemat Frem from Maarab: Municipal elections in alliance with LF, Kataeb, and Mansour El Bon
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-06
MP Abdul Rahman Bizri to LBCI: Municipal elections in South Lebanon are a national necessity
Lebanon News
2025-03-06
MP Abdul Rahman Bizri to LBCI: Municipal elections in South Lebanon are a national necessity
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon faces 'tough choices' ahead of IMF talks as the US envoy wraps up visit: What’s next for the country?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon faces 'tough choices' ahead of IMF talks as the US envoy wraps up visit: What’s next for the country?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
ATFL presses Lebanon on reforms and Hezbollah disarmament in Beirut talks — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
ATFL presses Lebanon on reforms and Hezbollah disarmament in Beirut talks — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Trump-Netanyahu summit sparks speculation on Iran, Gaza, and regional strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Trump-Netanyahu summit sparks speculation on Iran, Gaza, and regional strategy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06
Gold vs. silver: A closer look at the market's future
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06
Gold vs. silver: A closer look at the market's future
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:46
France, Egypt, Jordan say Gaza must be governed only by Palestinian Authority
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:46
France, Egypt, Jordan say Gaza must be governed only by Palestinian Authority
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06
Reforms and state control over weapons: Key focuses of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Lebanon visit — details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06
Reforms and state control over weapons: Key focuses of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Lebanon visit — details
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-13
Who is the new Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal?
Lebanon News
2025-03-13
Who is the new Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal?
0
Lebanon News
10:18
Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Beit Lif injures civilian, Lebanon's Health Ministry reports
Lebanon News
10:18
Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Beit Lif injures civilian, Lebanon's Health Ministry reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:34
Lebanon sees influx of Qatari, Kuwaiti tourists during Eid al-Fitr holiday, says tourism head
Lebanon News
07:34
Lebanon sees influx of Qatari, Kuwaiti tourists during Eid al-Fitr holiday, says tourism head
2
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese leaders meet to review regional situation, US envoy Ortagus' visit outcomes
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese leaders meet to review regional situation, US envoy Ortagus' visit outcomes
3
Lebanon News
04:37
Israel strike targets alleged Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Israeli Army Radio
Lebanon News
04:37
Israel strike targets alleged Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Israeli Army Radio
4
Lebanon News
08:25
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah artillery commander Mohammed Adnan Mansour in Taybeh strike
Lebanon News
08:25
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah artillery commander Mohammed Adnan Mansour in Taybeh strike
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon faces 'tough choices' ahead of IMF talks as the US envoy wraps up visit: What’s next for the country?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon faces 'tough choices' ahead of IMF talks as the US envoy wraps up visit: What’s next for the country?
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Beirut’s political landscape shifts as municipal elections near: What’s at stake?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Beirut’s political landscape shifts as municipal elections near: What’s at stake?
7
Lebanon News
03:39
Israeli drone strike kills civilian in southern Lebanon, health ministry says
Lebanon News
03:39
Israeli drone strike kills civilian in southern Lebanon, health ministry says
8
Lebanon Economy
07:46
Lebanon's finance committee approves $1.7 million increase in IFC subscription
Lebanon Economy
07:46
Lebanon's finance committee approves $1.7 million increase in IFC subscription
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More