The Prisoner Exchange: Prelude to Ceasefire or Continuation of the Gaza War?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-22 | 09:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The Prisoner Exchange: Prelude to Ceasefire or Continuation of the Gaza War?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
The Prisoner Exchange: Prelude to Ceasefire or Continuation of the Gaza War?

Could the first prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas mark the beginning of the end for the ground incursion into the Gaza Strip and, consequently, the Gaza war?

This question topped the agenda for Israelis just twenty-four hours before the commencement of the release of prisoners in a ceasefire lasting at least four days.

The Security Cabinet, criticized by former military and security officials, chose to convey a message through its Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Yoav Golan. 

In this message, Golan affirmed that the agreement would not deter them from continuing the fight in the Gaza depths until the eradication of Hamas and the guarantee of the security of residents in the south.

However, the efforts of Golan and Benjamin Netanyahu did not convince military and security entities, reiterating that it is impossible to simultaneously achieve the elimination of Hamas and the release of prisoners. 

These entities considered that directly engaging in the exchange process would prompt the remaining families of the prisoners to demand the immediate release of their loved ones, making it a top national goal. 

This, in turn, would prevent the army from continuing its operations in the strip under the pressure of the families' cries in the streets.

Moreover, these entities believe that Hamas will not allow the release of the last batch of prisoners, including soldiers and conscripts unless a formal announcement of the end of the war is made. This dilemma takes center stage in current discussions in Israel.

In addition to the difficulty of continuing the fighting with the return of Israeli prisoners, Tel Aviv faces more than one obstacle, including international and US pressure to end the war. 
 
There is a fear that the resumption of fighting could ignite the northern front with Lebanon and escalate into a regional war, an outcome not supported by any party.

News Bulletin Reports

Gaza

Palestine

Israel

Ceasefire

War

Prisoners

Hostages

LBCI Next
Details unveiled: Dynamics of the Hamas-Israel prisoner exchange
Inside Israel's War Cabinet: A rift over response to Hezbollah, hostages deal, and US role
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-09

'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21

Inside Israel's War Cabinet: A rift over response to Hezbollah, hostages deal, and US role

LBCI
World News
2023-11-20

Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-19

King Abdullah II warns of regional explosion amid Israel's continued Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Ceasefire agreement: Anticipating calm in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Assault on healing spaces: Israeli forces target hospitals across Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:57

Details unveiled: Dynamics of the Hamas-Israel prisoner exchange

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:18

Abdollahian: We are in Beirut to hold discussions with Lebanese authorities on how to achieve maximum regional security

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-26

Israeli Minister in Saudi Arabia on the first public visit to the Kingdom

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-28

Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: hostages held by Hamas are considered guests until a ceasefire is reached

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-19

Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources

LBCI
World News
14:06

White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Will Gaza's ceasefire be applied in South Lebanon?

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:18

Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian to visit Beirut in the upcoming hours

LBCI
Middle East News
04:26

Hamas: Agreement on a ceasefire by both sides, cessation of military actions in all areas of Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
13:00

Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Unraveling the South: Lebanon's 80th Independence Day amidst the tapestry of regional complexities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More