Gaza through their lenses: Palestinian journalists Plestia Alaqad and Motaz Azaiza's resilience and impactful narratives

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-23 | 11:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gaza through their lenses: Palestinian journalists Plestia Alaqad and Motaz Azaiza&#39;s resilience and impactful narratives
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Gaza through their lenses: Palestinian journalists Plestia Alaqad and Motaz Azaiza's resilience and impactful narratives

Plestia Alaqad, a 22-year-old Palestinian journalist from Gaza, has been offering the world a unique perspective through her lens, portraying Gaza through her eyes. 

In a poignant decision, Plestia has chosen to depart her homeland with her grandmother, mother, and sister, deeming it necessary due to the escalating dangers. She said, "Yesterday was one of the hardest days in my life. I chose to leave my hometown, Gaza, because my family's lives are in danger."

For more than 40 days, Plestia's recent decision to leave Palestine and head to Egypt with her family reflects her concerns and hopes for a swift return.

With the heartfelt words, "We will miss you," Gaza-based photographer Motaz Azaiza bid Plestia farewell. 

Motaz, much like Plestia, became a symbol of truth-telling during the Gaza war, leading to the conveying of visuals and sounds directly from the ground. He tragically discovered that his family home was targeted, resulting in the loss of 15 family members.

At the age of 24, Motaz transformed into a "Superhero Photographer" in the Gaza Strip. Like many young men and women, his life has been forever altered. They endured on their land, portraying the stark reality of what was happening.

Their message evolved beyond mere coverage; it became an act of courage, justice, and truth. 

Motaz, named the "Man of the Year" by GQ Middle East, is an inspiration for many youths and a symbol of Palestinian resilience.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Gaza

Lenses

Palestinian

Journalists

Plestia Alaqad

Motaz Azaiza

Resilience

Impact

Narrative

LBCI Next
Interplay of ceasefire: Examining the impact in southern Lebanon
Ceasefire agreement: Anticipating calm in Gaza and Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-16

11 Palestinian journalists killed since start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
13:12

Nearly 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children, killed in Israeli bombing in Gaza: Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
11:50

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi: The displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt is a red line

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-20

Palestinian officials say first field hospital enters Gaza since war began

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

More details about Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

South Lebanon under fire: Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah outpost in Beit Yaroun, resulting in five members killed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Last-minute adjustments: Israeli public uneasy as Hamas-Israel prisoner swap faces hurdles

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:46

Interplay of ceasefire: Examining the impact in southern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-22

Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Gemayel stresses commitment to Resolution 1701 in talks with Finnish Ambassador

LBCI
Middle East News
08:21

Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet

LBCI
Sports News
2023-09-10

Germany wins Basketball World Cup for the first time after beating Serbia, 83-77

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:08

Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement, claiming all killed

LBCI
Middle East News
04:12

Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations

LBCI
Middle East News
08:21

Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:32

LBCI sources: One civilian killed, five injured in Israeli shelling on a house in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More