Plestia Alaqad, a 22-year-old Palestinian journalist from Gaza, has been offering the world a unique perspective through her lens, portraying Gaza through her eyes.



In a poignant decision, Plestia has chosen to depart her homeland with her grandmother, mother, and sister, deeming it necessary due to the escalating dangers. She said, "Yesterday was one of the hardest days in my life. I chose to leave my hometown, Gaza, because my family's lives are in danger."



For more than 40 days, Plestia's recent decision to leave Palestine and head to Egypt with her family reflects her concerns and hopes for a swift return.



With the heartfelt words, "We will miss you," Gaza-based photographer Motaz Azaiza bid Plestia farewell.



Motaz, much like Plestia, became a symbol of truth-telling during the Gaza war, leading to the conveying of visuals and sounds directly from the ground. He tragically discovered that his family home was targeted, resulting in the loss of 15 family members.



At the age of 24, Motaz transformed into a "Superhero Photographer" in the Gaza Strip. Like many young men and women, his life has been forever altered. They endured on their land, portraying the stark reality of what was happening.



Their message evolved beyond mere coverage; it became an act of courage, justice, and truth.



Motaz, named the "Man of the Year" by GQ Middle East, is an inspiration for many youths and a symbol of Palestinian resilience.