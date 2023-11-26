Crisis in the Balance: Israel-Hamas Prisoner Exchange Sparks Divisions and Dilemmas

The second phase of the prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas is indeed underway.



However, obstacles that nearly derailed it have deepened the Israeli divide on how to deal with the issue of prisoners. Some argue that the return of prisoners Hela Rutem and Maya Rigev without their mother and brother, respectively, is a maneuver by Hamas to prolong the ceasefire under the pretext of searching for other women and minors.



Others warn against Israeli officials making hasty decisions that could endanger the remaining prisoners.



The loudest voices of caution come from the families of the prisoners. Around a hundred thousand Israelis joined a protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, demanding the implementation of a comprehensive exchange deal.



Israeli officials, on their part, continue to threaten to resume fighting after the ceasefire ends.



Observers and security experts warn of the danger of not preparing the army for a new plan that aligns with the developments of post-prisoner exchange.



Education Minister Yoav Kish revealed that Israel has prepared a military plan in the depths of Gaza in case a deal to release all prisoners fails.



On the ground in Gaza, Israeli military units are deployed amidst uncertainty about the future of the war following internal rifts.



Defense Minister Yoav Galant had to reach the strip by sea due to the inability to fly as usual.



As the current ceasefire continues into Monday night, the Israeli cabinet continues its meetings to prevent Hamas from creating further obstacles in the prisoner file, reflecting, according to some, Israeli weakness in the face of the movement.



More than one Israeli expert and security official considers Hamas to still be strong, with its leader Sinwar in control, dismissing talk of its collapse as premature. This sentiment is echoed in an editorial by Yedioth Ahronoth on Sunday.