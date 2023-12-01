Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-01 | 10:31
High views
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
2min
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change

Approximately 80% of our daily energy consumption, including cooking, lighting, transportation, and heavy industries, comes from oil, gas, and coal—fossil fuels.

This is a problem because these energy sources are responsible for 75% of toxic gas emissions into the atmosphere, making them the primary cause of global warming and climate change.

Simon Stiell, the United Nations climate official, stated, "If we do not signal the terminal decline of the fossil fuel era as we know it, we welcome our own terminal decline."

However, addressing the impact of fossil fuels on the planet has become a crucial agenda item in the draft agreement being discussed by leaders from around 200 countries at the Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai. The final decision on this matter will be issued in two weeks.

But the question arises: Will there be a reduction in the use of these energy sources, or will there be a complete abandonment, as activists claim?

Sources explained that the second option is not feasible for political reasons and is expected to face fierce opposition from significant countries that rely on fuel in their economies.

For instance, the OPEC group, which produces one-third of the world's oil, has deemed abandoning oil to be an impractical solution.

In addition, the United States, a significant oil producer, announced through its climate envoy, John Kerry, that it supports a gradual phase-out of fuel only in factories that do not use modern pollution-reducing technologies in energy extraction.

Moreover, China, the largest oil consumer, argued that completely eliminating this fuel is an unrealistic goal.

However, COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber urged all parties to collaborate to reach a consensus.

Regardless, according to experts, simply bringing the issue of fossil fuels to the discussion table at the climate conference is an unprecedented step and signifies significant progress.

