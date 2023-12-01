News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-01 | 10:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
Approximately 80% of our daily energy consumption, including cooking, lighting, transportation, and heavy industries, comes from oil, gas, and coal—fossil fuels.
This is a problem because these energy sources are responsible for 75% of toxic gas emissions into the atmosphere, making them the primary cause of global warming and climate change.
Simon Stiell, the United Nations climate official, stated, "If we do not signal the terminal decline of the fossil fuel era as we know it, we welcome our own terminal decline."
However, addressing the impact of fossil fuels on the planet has become a crucial agenda item in the draft agreement being discussed by leaders from around 200 countries at the Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai. The final decision on this matter will be issued in two weeks.
But the question arises: Will there be a reduction in the use of these energy sources, or will there be a complete abandonment, as activists claim?
Sources explained that the second option is not feasible for political reasons and is expected to face fierce opposition from significant countries that rely on fuel in their economies.
For instance, the OPEC group, which produces one-third of the world's oil, has deemed abandoning oil to be an impractical solution.
In addition, the United States, a significant oil producer, announced through its climate envoy, John Kerry, that it supports a gradual phase-out of fuel only in factories that do not use modern pollution-reducing technologies in energy extraction.
Moreover, China, the largest oil consumer, argued that completely eliminating this fuel is an unrealistic goal.
However, COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber urged all parties to collaborate to reach a consensus.
Regardless, according to experts, simply bringing the issue of fossil fuels to the discussion table at the climate conference is an unprecedented step and signifies significant progress.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Climate
Climate Change
COP28
Dubai
Next
Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:04
Britain's King Charles meets Israeli president at COP28 in Dubai
Middle East News
05:04
Britain's King Charles meets Israeli president at COP28 in Dubai
0
Variety and Tech
2023-11-30
COP28 to implement 'Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate most climate-affected countries
Variety and Tech
2023-11-30
COP28 to implement 'Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate most climate-affected countries
0
Middle East News
2023-11-30
Israeli President to discuss hostage issue on margins of COP28 conference in Dubai
Middle East News
2023-11-30
Israeli President to discuss hostage issue on margins of COP28 conference in Dubai
0
World News
2023-11-28
Pope Francis cancels trip to Dubai to participate in COP28
World News
2023-11-28
Pope Francis cancels trip to Dubai to participate in COP28
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Silent 'guardians:' Inside the enigmatic world of the Al-Qassam Brigades' Shadow Unit
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Silent 'guardians:' Inside the enigmatic world of the Al-Qassam Brigades' Shadow Unit
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:39
Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse
News Bulletin Reports
09:39
Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30
The fear of coup: Is Israel's political landscape turning against Netanyahu amidst war?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30
The fear of coup: Is Israel's political landscape turning against Netanyahu amidst war?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:39
Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse
News Bulletin Reports
09:39
Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Labbouneh shelling: Unrest erupts in Naqoura, surrounding areas
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Labbouneh shelling: Unrest erupts in Naqoura, surrounding areas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:56
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
01:56
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
2
Lebanon News
09:58
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
09:58
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
3
Press Highlights
00:35
Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?
Press Highlights
00:35
Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?
4
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
5
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
7
Middle East News
08:15
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
Middle East News
08:15
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
8
Middle East News
03:24
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
Middle East News
03:24
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More