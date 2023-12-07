A 'new phase:' The beginning of action following investigations into Israeli attack killing Issam Abdallah

It is the actions of Israel, the state that claims democracy and fails to distinguish between stones and humans. These are scenes of what the Israeli army did.



It targeted and "cold-bloodedly" killed journalists in southern Lebanon who were just doing their job.



Reuters and Agence France-Presse prepared reports in collaboration with Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.



The investigations will not bring back Issam Abdallah and his friends, but they, at the least, offer a glimmer of hope for justice, even if partial.



These investigations mark the beginning of action for the next phase.



International organizations and media institutions that reported on what happened have fulfilled their duty.



What about governments and states? And after all these investigations were carried out by associations and institutions, what about the Lebanese state?



Military sources confirmed to LBCI that the army identified the incident's location, and since then, the Internal Security Forces have taken over the investigations under the supervision of the judiciary.



The Israelis managed to kill Issam and injure his friends, but what they cannot eliminate is the courage of Lebanese journalists eager to reveal the truth and expose war crimes.



The "ball" is now in the "court" of the Lebanese state, the Lebanese, and the international judiciary.



Issam is a martyr for all of us, and Farah Omar and Rabih Maamari are also our martyrs. Is there anyone in Lebanon who will seek justice for them and us as journalists?