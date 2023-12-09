A soldier for a soldier: The aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on Aita Al-Shaab

In an incident reminiscent of the destruction witnessed in Gaza, residents of Aita Al-Shaab woke up to the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike.



At 1:40 AM on Friday, the Israeli warplane fired a high-explosive shell, similar to those used in Gaza, at a house in Aita Al-Shaab near a gas station. Fortunately, the projectile did not detonate.



As a result, Hassan Srour was martyred and mourned by Hezbollah, while others sustained minor injuries, but the material damage was substantial. Search and rescue operations, assisted by military intelligence, continued until dawn.



Therefore, the equation is clear: A soldier for a soldier.



On Friday afternoon, Hezbollah targeted the Metat military base near Rmeish, directly engaging Aita Al-Shaab, resulting in casualties documented in a video showing settlers transporting the wounded in military ambulances.



The strike proved painful on both human and military fronts. The targeted base was the headquarters for the Intelligence Battalion of the 91st Galilee Division, spanning from Naqoura to Shebaa along the border.



All of this unfolds against the backdrop of a potential new reality sought by Israel, attempting to create a shift by targeting the center of villages following strikes on Odaisseh and Houla. This aligns with its diplomatic pressure tactics in response to UN Security Council Resolution 1701.