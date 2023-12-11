Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-11 | 07:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza

On this unusual Monday at the entrances of the capital, Beirut, traffic was less than usual, and the reason was the official participation in the global strike in support of Gaza.

The Lebanese government adhered to the strike, deciding to close all public institutions and administrations. Closure also extended to official and private schools and universities, banks, currency exchange shops, ports, and gas distribution companies. The closure varied in commercial shops and markets.

In addition to the sectors that fully adhered, others participated in the strike, such as freelance professions like pharmacies, which ceased operations from twelve to one in the afternoon.

Lebanese participation came in response to the global call for the strike, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and showing support, solidarity, and backing. This extended to several countries whose sectors participated in the strike, whether in Palestinian territories like Ramallah, Arab capitals, or global cities.

From east to west, official and popular calls to stop the war on Gaza have not ceased. This strike, which circled the world, joined these calls, which have not yet succeeded in stopping the Israeli war machine.

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Gaza

Strike

LBCI Next
Doha Forum highlights: Green initiatives and economic development
Global Refugee Forum: Addressing the Needs of 35 Million Refugees Worldwide
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:50

Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Lebanon stands with Gaza: Nationwide closure of schools and public institutions announced for Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-10

Airstrikes and Israeli artillery shelling hit multiple areas in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-08

Hamas Health Ministry reports death toll increase from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to 17,487 people

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:50

Borderline Chaos: Israeli Dilemmas and Diplomatic Tensions in the North

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:27

Lebanese designer Rami Kadi's 2024 vision: A sustainable fashion show unveiled in Dubai

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:15

Doha Forum highlights: Green initiatives and economic development

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:04

Global Refugee Forum: Addressing the Needs of 35 Million Refugees Worldwide

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:50

Borderline Chaos: Israeli Dilemmas and Diplomatic Tensions in the North

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Security Council Diplomats visit Rafah border crossing with Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-10

Should Army Commander's term extension be Parliament's or Government's decision?

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-23

Palestinian Health Minister urges international action against Israel after arrest of Al-Shifa Hospital director

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Lebanon stands with Gaza: Nationwide closure of schools and public institutions announced for Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:50

Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Challenges surround the extension of the Army Commander's term

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:43

Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:04

Global Refugee Forum: Addressing the Needs of 35 Million Refugees Worldwide

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:27

Lebanese designer Rami Kadi's 2024 vision: A sustainable fashion show unveiled in Dubai

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More