Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza

On this unusual Monday at the entrances of the capital, Beirut, traffic was less than usual, and the reason was the official participation in the global strike in support of Gaza.



The Lebanese government adhered to the strike, deciding to close all public institutions and administrations. Closure also extended to official and private schools and universities, banks, currency exchange shops, ports, and gas distribution companies. The closure varied in commercial shops and markets.



In addition to the sectors that fully adhered, others participated in the strike, such as freelance professions like pharmacies, which ceased operations from twelve to one in the afternoon.



Lebanese participation came in response to the global call for the strike, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and showing support, solidarity, and backing. This extended to several countries whose sectors participated in the strike, whether in Palestinian territories like Ramallah, Arab capitals, or global cities.



From east to west, official and popular calls to stop the war on Gaza have not ceased. This strike, which circled the world, joined these calls, which have not yet succeeded in stopping the Israeli war machine.