Losing international support: Biden's call for change in Israel's stance on two-state solution

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-13 | 11:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Losing international support: Biden&#39;s call for change in Israel&#39;s stance on two-state solution
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Losing international support: Biden's call for change in Israel's stance on two-state solution

President Joe Biden has not granted Israeli officials, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, another opportunity to hinder the mission of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Just hours before Sullivan's talks in Tel Aviv on Thursday, Biden cautioned that Israel is on the brink of losing international support due to its indiscriminate shelling of the Gaza Strip. He called on Netanyahu to change his stance against a two-state solution, urging him to make a tough decision concerning his right-wing extremist government.

Netanyahu quickly responded to Biden's remarks, escalating the public disagreement between Washington and Tel Aviv, further complicating the Israeli government's dynamics.

Biden's assertion that Israel is "losing the backing of the international community" raised concerns among officials who fear that Washington might not exercise its veto power in any imminent Security Council vote to halt the fighting.

Beyond the duration of the war and the fate of the Strip, the immediate concern for Washington remains to facilitate aid into Gaza through the swift reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing before Sullivan's arrival. Some preparations for the reopening were evident, emphasizing Washington's focus on the matter.

The intense bombardment targeting neighborhoods in Khan Yunis and the resulting humanitarian and health crisis in the southern part of the Strip have put Biden and his administration at risk of being classified as collaborators with Israel in committing crimes, according to analysts.

Looking ahead, Biden anticipates Sullivan's return to address successive crises, paving the way for expected talks in Israel with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken next week. These discussions will coincide with a clearer picture of the situation in Gaza and its fate afterward.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

International

Support

US

Israel

Biden

Change

Two-State

Solution

LBCI Next
Turning tables: UN General Assembly votes reflect changing dynamics in Gaza war
Israel and Hezbollah: Tensions Rise along Northern Borders
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-24

We are working to achieve two-state solution so that Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side: Biden

LBCI
World News
08:51

Brazilian President urges international community to work towards a two-state solution

LBCI
Middle East News
08:16

Israeli FM: Israel will pursue war on Hamas with or without international support

LBCI
World News
2023-12-12

Biden: Israel ‘starting to lose support’ over indiscriminate bombing of Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

UAE's triumph at COP28: Charting a new course for climate action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Legislative debate: Decision surrounding Army Commander uncertain in the absence of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Lebanon in focus: Global Refugee Forum addresses urgency of refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

US-Israel relations: Past and present of US-Israel dynamics during war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-05

Britain is considering sending warship to support relief efforts in the Middle East

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-19

Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Goal of activating emergency plan is not to intimidate, but to reassure: Interior Minister Mawlawi

LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

Blinken urges freedom of navigation in south and east China seas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More