News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Losing international support: Biden's call for change in Israel's stance on two-state solution
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-13 | 11:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Losing international support: Biden's call for change in Israel's stance on two-state solution
President Joe Biden has not granted Israeli officials, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, another opportunity to hinder the mission of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
Just hours before Sullivan's talks in Tel Aviv on Thursday, Biden cautioned that Israel is on the brink of losing international support due to its indiscriminate shelling of the Gaza Strip. He called on Netanyahu to change his stance against a two-state solution, urging him to make a tough decision concerning his right-wing extremist government.
Netanyahu quickly responded to Biden's remarks, escalating the public disagreement between Washington and Tel Aviv, further complicating the Israeli government's dynamics.
Biden's assertion that Israel is "losing the backing of the international community" raised concerns among officials who fear that Washington might not exercise its veto power in any imminent Security Council vote to halt the fighting.
Beyond the duration of the war and the fate of the Strip, the immediate concern for Washington remains to facilitate aid into Gaza through the swift reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing before Sullivan's arrival. Some preparations for the reopening were evident, emphasizing Washington's focus on the matter.
The intense bombardment targeting neighborhoods in Khan Yunis and the resulting humanitarian and health crisis in the southern part of the Strip have put Biden and his administration at risk of being classified as collaborators with Israel in committing crimes, according to analysts.
Looking ahead, Biden anticipates Sullivan's return to address successive crises, paving the way for expected talks in Israel with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken next week. These discussions will coincide with a clearer picture of the situation in Gaza and its fate afterward.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
International
Support
US
Israel
Biden
Change
Two-State
Solution
Next
Turning tables: UN General Assembly votes reflect changing dynamics in Gaza war
Israel and Hezbollah: Tensions Rise along Northern Borders
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-24
We are working to achieve two-state solution so that Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side: Biden
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-24
We are working to achieve two-state solution so that Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side: Biden
0
World News
08:51
Brazilian President urges international community to work towards a two-state solution
World News
08:51
Brazilian President urges international community to work towards a two-state solution
0
Middle East News
08:16
Israeli FM: Israel will pursue war on Hamas with or without international support
Middle East News
08:16
Israeli FM: Israel will pursue war on Hamas with or without international support
0
World News
2023-12-12
Biden: Israel ‘starting to lose support’ over indiscriminate bombing of Gaza
World News
2023-12-12
Biden: Israel ‘starting to lose support’ over indiscriminate bombing of Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
UAE's triumph at COP28: Charting a new course for climate action
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
UAE's triumph at COP28: Charting a new course for climate action
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Legislative debate: Decision surrounding Army Commander uncertain in the absence of a president
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Legislative debate: Decision surrounding Army Commander uncertain in the absence of a president
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Lebanon in focus: Global Refugee Forum addresses urgency of refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Lebanon in focus: Global Refugee Forum addresses urgency of refugee crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
US-Israel relations: Past and present of US-Israel dynamics during war
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
US-Israel relations: Past and present of US-Israel dynamics during war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-05
Britain is considering sending warship to support relief efforts in the Middle East
Middle East News
2023-12-05
Britain is considering sending warship to support relief efforts in the Middle East
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-19
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?
Press Highlights
2023-08-19
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Goal of activating emergency plan is not to intimidate, but to reassure: Interior Minister Mawlawi
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Goal of activating emergency plan is not to intimidate, but to reassure: Interior Minister Mawlawi
0
World News
2023-07-14
Blinken urges freedom of navigation in south and east China seas
World News
2023-07-14
Blinken urges freedom of navigation in south and east China seas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:32
Hochstein’s diplomatic solution in Lebanon-Israel relations
Press Highlights
02:32
Hochstein’s diplomatic solution in Lebanon-Israel relations
2
Lebanon News
09:40
UNICEF: Crisis in Lebanon has "devastating" impact on children
Lebanon News
09:40
UNICEF: Crisis in Lebanon has "devastating" impact on children
3
Lebanon News
05:55
Prime Minister Mikati calls for Cabinet session on Friday at 12:30 PM
Lebanon News
05:55
Prime Minister Mikati calls for Cabinet session on Friday at 12:30 PM
4
Middle East News
08:51
US warship shoots down Houthi drone launched from Yemen
Middle East News
08:51
US warship shoots down Houthi drone launched from Yemen
5
Middle East News
08:25
Tanker in Red Sea targeted by speedboat gunfire and missiles
Middle East News
08:25
Tanker in Red Sea targeted by speedboat gunfire and missiles
6
World News
08:01
US and UK impose more sanctions on Hamas officials
World News
08:01
US and UK impose more sanctions on Hamas officials
7
Press Highlights
02:15
Has the decision regarding Aoun's term extension been settled?
Press Highlights
02:15
Has the decision regarding Aoun's term extension been settled?
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Losing international support: Biden's call for change in Israel's stance on two-state solution
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Losing international support: Biden's call for change in Israel's stance on two-state solution
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More