President Joe Biden has not granted Israeli officials, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, another opportunity to hinder the mission of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.



Just hours before Sullivan's talks in Tel Aviv on Thursday, Biden cautioned that Israel is on the brink of losing international support due to its indiscriminate shelling of the Gaza Strip. He called on Netanyahu to change his stance against a two-state solution, urging him to make a tough decision concerning his right-wing extremist government.



Netanyahu quickly responded to Biden's remarks, escalating the public disagreement between Washington and Tel Aviv, further complicating the Israeli government's dynamics.



Biden's assertion that Israel is "losing the backing of the international community" raised concerns among officials who fear that Washington might not exercise its veto power in any imminent Security Council vote to halt the fighting.



Beyond the duration of the war and the fate of the Strip, the immediate concern for Washington remains to facilitate aid into Gaza through the swift reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing before Sullivan's arrival. Some preparations for the reopening were evident, emphasizing Washington's focus on the matter.



The intense bombardment targeting neighborhoods in Khan Yunis and the resulting humanitarian and health crisis in the southern part of the Strip have put Biden and his administration at risk of being classified as collaborators with Israel in committing crimes, according to analysts.



Looking ahead, Biden anticipates Sullivan's return to address successive crises, paving the way for expected talks in Israel with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken next week. These discussions will coincide with a clearer picture of the situation in Gaza and its fate afterward.